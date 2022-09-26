It's estimated around 2.9 million Californians aged 12 and older had a substance use disorder in the past year. Some of the most abused drugs in the state are marijuana, opioid medications, cocaine, and heroin.
Unfortunately, the overdose rate is at approximately 12.8 percent, which is lower than the national average. Opioid overdoses kill roughly six out of every 100,000 people in the state. Opioid prescription medications are the cause of 3.2 deaths per 100,000 in California.
There are numerous treatment options in the state, from detox, and outpatient, to residential. Yet, post-pandemic, the need for treatment increased.
“Since the pandemic, we have seen an increased need in the number of people asking for help. However, most counties in California are struggling to meet the demand,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “A significant barrier is affordability and access to subsidized drug rehab.”
Most people in the state with addiction received outpatient treatment, and there was an increase in the number of programs between 2017 and 2019. Medi-Cal has even expanded to help cover more substance use treatment.
The need for more treatment is within the public sector. Roughly 88 percent of the drug rehab centers in the state are privately owned. Only 8 percent of programs are operated at the local, county, or community level. The cost of private drug rehab is a significant barrier for many families.
As the risks of synthetic opioid-related overdose deaths increase, so does the need for viable treatment options that aren't solely harm reduction based. The opioid epidemic remains a serious public health issue in California.
With what seems to be a limited number of public sector drug rehab programs, families have to rely on expanded Medicaid or private health insurance to cover private drug rehab centers. Roughly 45 percent of Californians have private health insurance through their employer. Medicaid covers close to 43 percent of Californians.
Yet, studies have shown people with a substance use disorder are more likely to be uninsured. Similar studies have also shown the promise of the Affordable Care Act and parity laws to increase access to substance use treatment has only partially been realized.
So, the question remains, how do families with limited or no health insurance access drug rehab in California as the need for help increases?
Initially, an individual or family should try to access Medi-Cal or Medicare. Employer-based health insurance is another option if the employer provides insurance. Federally funded and state-run drug rehab programs can provide public assistance.
Generally, the assistance is provided through the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant, which offers help to specific population segments. In addition, some families consider private funding, financing, fundraising, or crowdfunding.
No one is saying it's easy to pay for treatment, especially when harm reduction, medication-assisted treatment, and other programs that address social harms are free. These programs are beneficial in preventing overdose and the spread of disease. Yet, it doesn't replace formal residential drug rehab.
In 2017, the California Department of Health Care Services launched the Medication Assisted Treatment Expansion Project to reduce overdose deaths and meet unmet treatment needs. Yet, since 2017, overdose deaths have risen — in the Valley, they range between 10.1 and 32.5 deaths per 100,000.
Moreover, buprenorphine prescriptions doubled between 2011 and 2019 and tripled between 2015 and 2019. But methadone is still the most commonly used drug to treat opioid addiction. While harm reduction does save some lives, it's not rehabilitating people.
Opioid overdose will continue to remain a public health threat and likely worsen amid a growing national recession. More focus should be placed on subsidized substance use treatment and affordable rehabilitation.
It's not easy to convince someone to attend drug rehab, and the affordability of treatment is a common reason. More subsidized programs may make it easier, but harm reduction is taking the lead for low-cost or free help.
California needs more affordable treatment options to help address the opioid epidemic. As costs begin to increase in the state, such as the cost of living, it places more stress and burdens on an individual who would likely not turn to drugs.
Drugs and alcohol become an easy way to escape reality but a challenging pit to get out of, especially when affordable access to drug rehabilitation is limited.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He's a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant.