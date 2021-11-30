The overall situation as far as COVID-19 in Tulare County continues to improve. The number of overall cases continues to fall.
But when it comes to the cases that are happening, a significant number of them continue to be serious as the number of deaths continue to rise.
On Monday morning the state reported Tulare County's daily case rate continued to fall and was down to 13 per 100,000. That was down from 16.5 per 100,000 last week and from more than 28 per 100,000 a couple of months ago.
With the rate of 13 per 100,000, Tulare County also falls based on Centers For Disease Control standards from the highest infectious rate, high, to the next highest infectious rate, substantial. And the county's case rate is also coming closer to the state's case rate, which was reported on Monday morning at 10 per 100,000. The state is also in the substantial infectious rate category.
Tulare County's positive test rate also continues to fall and continues to come closer to the state's positive test rate as well. As of Monday morning the county's positive test rate was 3.9 percent as compared to the state's positive test rate of 3 percent. Last week the county's positive test rate was 4.3 percent and was once as high as 10.7 percent.
And the county's hospitalizations due to COVID has fallen below 100 as of Monday morning after approaching 200 a couple of months ago. On Monday morning the state reported Tulare County had 97 hospitalizations due to COVID.
While there continues to be gradual improvement the number of serious cases remains relatively high. The state reported on Monday morning there were 9 ICU beds available in the county. At one time the county was at a level in which just one ICU bed was available in the entire county.
On Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 18 COVID-19 patients and six patients suspected of COVID. It also reported on Monday six of its 10 ICU beds were in use.
And the number of deaths continues to rise with the county health department reported 1,078 deaths due to COVID in Tulare County. On Monday morning the state reported there were 1,095 deaths due to COVID in the county. Sierra View has had 239 deaths due to COVID.
There was a substantial drop in the number of active cases in the county from last week. Active cases dropped by more than 300 over the last week from 1,412 to 1,110 as reported by Tulare County Health and Human Services on Monday morning.
Health officials are still bracing for a potential uptick as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and an uptick in general due to the holidays and winter.
The importance of being vaccinated has been provided by the state as it reported on Monday morning during the week of November 7-13, those who were unvaccinated were 7.2 times more likely to test positive for COVID as opposed to those who were fully vaccinated.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus continues to be in the “likely decreasing” category, meaning the rate of increase is expected to be less than the current rate. It's now .64 which represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
As of Wednesday the county health department reported there have been 69,721 cases in Tulare County since March 11, 2020. On Monday morning the state reported there has been 69,833 cases in the county. About 14.3 percent of Tulare County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
FEDERAL FUNDING
The federal government has announced nearly $11 million is being distributed to health agencies throughout Tulare County to help deal with the impact of COVID-19 on their institutions.
The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan. The funding is part of $7.5 billion from the American Rescue Plan the federal government announced to help health providers throughout the country to deal with COVID. The funding is designed to help health providers make up for losses as a result of COVID.
Funding can be spent on salaries, equipment and infrastructure related to the COVID pandemic. Funding can also be used to retain and recruit health care workers.
Sierra View Medical Center received $1.3 million as part of the funding. Porterville based Valley Healthcare, which has a number of clinics in Southeastern Tulare County, including Sequoia Family Medical Center in Porterville, also received $1.3 million.
Visalia-based Family Healthcare Network, which has a clinic in Porterville, received $1 million. Kaweah Health received $5.8 million.
The County of Tulare is also receiving $90.6 million from the American Rescue Plan. The county plans to use $59.5 million of that funding for public health.
In addition cities throughout the country have also received funding from the American Rescue Plan. The City of Porterville is receiving $20 million from the ARP and have set priorities for the funding to be used for public safety, water, broadband, homelessness and local businesses, particularly businesses.
The City has already used upwards of $500,000 from the ARP to meet a dual purpose of dealing with the COVID pandemic and helping local businesses. Through a number of events and a partnership with Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance, the city has provided $100 gift cards for local businesses to anyone who's vaccinated.
In addition Vice President Kamala Harris announced another $1.5 billion in funding the deal with the shortage of health care workers in tribal, rural and urban areas.