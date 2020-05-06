The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (TCHHSA) reported an increase of 58 cases from Tuesday to Wednesday as the county now has 916 total positive cases of the coronavirus.
Only one new death was reported making the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county 41.
There were 27 cases reported as travelers, 447 were due to person-to-person contact and 442 are still under investigation.
There were 41 cases ages 0-17, 105 were ages 18-25, 188 were ages 26-40, 310 were ages 41-64 and 272 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported there were 150 people in Tulare County who tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. There are 834 people under self-quarantine in Tulare County who are being monitored by public health officials.
The TCHHSA has now implemented a break down of the number of positive COVID-19 cases in each city of the county. The TCHSSA reported that Porterville has 52 cases, Tulare has 104 cases, Dinuba has 143 cases, Visalia has 104 cases, Exeter has 15 cases, Farmersville has 41 cases and Lindsay has 98 cases. Orange Cove, Goshen, Reedley, Traver, Strathmore, the mountain communities, and the south county all have under 11 cases.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) website provides a link for skilled nursing facility data, which breaks down the number of residents and health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in California.
Although the CDPH has not update these number since Monday, they reported these statistics for nursing facilities in Porterville and the surrounding areas: Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation facility has 14 health care workers and 52 residents who tested positive; Porterville Convalescent Hospital and Sequoia Transitional Care had no reported cases in either residents or employees; Redwood Springs Healthcare Center had 84 residents and less than 11 employees who tested positive; and Sierra Valley Rehabilitation Center reported 12 residents and less than 11 workers tested positive.
The CDPH also reported that 3,091 health care workers and 4,909 residents throughout California tested positive for COVID-19, and 15 health care workers and 748 residents have dies from COVID-19 in the state.
The CDPH reported that California now has 58,815 confirmed cases and 2,412 deaths.