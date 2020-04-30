The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tulare County hit 626 on Wednesday, according to daily statistics released by the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services.
The department also reported one more deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 36 patients who have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County.
The number of cases spiked by 48 from Tuesday when there were 578 cases reported in the county.
There are 30 cases in Porterville and Springville has stayed stagnant at only two cases. There are 315 cases in Visalia, 124 cases in the Lindsay area, 73 cases in Tulare, 75 cases in the Dinuba-Kingsburg-Woodlake area and six cases in Pixley.
The department reported 97 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County have recovered. There are 635 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
The department reported 27 of the cases as travelers, 367 were due to person-to-person contact and 232 are still under investigation.
Thirty-four were ages 0-17, 66 were ages 18-25, 135 were ages 26-40, 183 were ages 41-64 and 208 were ages 65 and older.
As of Wednesday afternoon, California had 46,500 cases and 1,887 deaths due to COVID-19.
Virtual Visits at SVMC
With mandated social distancing policies in place to counter the rapid spread of a highly infective virus, Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) is currently using telehealth solutions to give patients access to health care services through electronic and virtual means.
The first department to implement telehealth was the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center, followed by the Urology and Wound Care departments at SVMC. Telehealth is made possible through a combination of platforms including FaceTime, Cisco WebEx, and Zoom.
“The Cancer Treatment Center has benefitted tremendously in reducing the chance of spreading the Covid-19 virus since both of their patients and physicians are considered high risk,” said Scott Cheney, Director of Information Technology. “The Urology and Wound Care departments that were of the first to utilize these services have also had much success in reducing the number of patients that need to visit their offices due to employing telehealth.”
The additional goal of saving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been successful in areas including but not limited to the Emergency Department (ED). The ED has been using telehealth to connect clinical staff to patients in isolation in order to conserve PPE.
“Implementing telehealth has been a terrific asset in reducing the potential spread of the virus and in conserving PPE, and we are even doing Google Hangouts which have been helpful in connecting patients and physicians,” said Christen Rosa, Registered Nurse and Clinical Manager of Recovery, who has assisted Cheney in spearheading the telehealth efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When a physician receives a consult on an in-house patient, they can choose to use telehealth. At that point, they call a number which would connect them to a designated telehealth SVMC nurse who would then set up an appointment to do a virtual consult; the nurse would connect the physician and the patient on the iPad with the platform chosen by the physician,” explains Rosa.
Although telehealth services have been available in many states for decades, the recent public health emergency resulting from COVID-19 has accelerated the service. SVMC appreciates the benefits telehealth offers in an effort to reduce the potential exposure of the virus to patients and healthcare workers who are considered high risk and to also conserve PPE. Once regulations go back into place, SVMC will cease current telehealth offerings and work on implementing alternatives.
COVID-19 and pets
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines for pet owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC released a memo under the “Daily Life and Coping” section of their website that pet owners can read and learn what to do to prevent their animals from contracting the coronavirus. It reads as follows:
“CDC is aware of a small number of pets, including dogs and cats, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19. Only a few of the animals reported to be positive showed signs of illness.
“The first case in the United States of an animal testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 was a tiger with a respiratory illness at a zoo in New York City. Samples from this tiger were collected and tested after several lions and tigers at the zoo showed signs of respiratory illness. Public health officials believe these large cats became sick after being exposed to a zoo employee who was infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. This investigation is ongoing.
“We are still learning about this virus, but we know that it originally came from an animal source and is primarily spreading from person-to-person, but it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations.
“CDC is working with human and animal health partners to monitor this situation and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19.”