The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency reported on Wednesday that there are now 581 people in Tulare County who have active COVID-19 cases. There are 14,410 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 265 recoveries from Tuesday's report.
The department reported there has been a total of 14,967 total cases in Tulare County as of Wednesday.
The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County remained the same at 246. The state model projects Tulare County to have 294 deaths by October 8.
The department reported the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County is 57.
In the county's latest update on Wednesday, it was reported that there have been 2,363 cases in the Porterville area, 153 cases in Terra Bella, 201 cases in Strathmore, 628 cases in Lindsay, 41 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 134 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 271 cases in Pixley, 86 cases in Tipton, 617 cases in Earlimart, 2,327 cases in Tulare, 1,680 cases in Dinuba, 301 cases in Cutler, 262 cases in Woodlake, 153 in Ivanhoe, 553 cases in Orosi, 300 cases in Exeter, 446 cases in Farmersville, 40 cases in Goshen, 80 cases in Traver, 13 cases in the Reedley area, 4 in Corcoran, and 4 cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 1,887 cases in one region, 1,038 cases in another region and 1,206 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 4,843 cases due to person-to-person contact and 10,056 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,065 cases ages 0-17, 2,366 cases ages 18-25, 4,316 cases ages 26-40, 4,668 cases ages 41-64 and 1,544 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 8,345 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,409 have been Caucasian, 255 have been Asian, 58 have been African-American, 30 have been Native American, 281 have been multi-race and 4,589 are unknown.
There are 399 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.