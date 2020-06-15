Friday night was host to the final drive-thru graduation ceremony for the City of Porterville, and Citrus High School (CHS) ended the graduation season with a bang. After putting together a video showcasing each one of their graduates, including a short biography and what each graduate plans to do with their futures, CHS saw more than 100 graduates drive-thru their parking lot to receive their diplomas.
Although the wind was fierce on Friday night, CHS staff was ready and excited for this year’s unique ceremony. After finishing the graduation video, which was roughly an hour and a half long, staff lined the driveway to CHS, ready to cheer on their students.
At exactly 7:15 p.m., Principal Scott Braden spoke into the microphone to announce that the ceremony had begun, and that vehicles could begin to pull up into the school’s driveway. Pomp and Circumstance took over immediately after Braden’s voice stopped, and the sounds of cars and trucks starting up signalled the official beginning of the ceremony.
Soon, the line of vehicles that seemed to stretch on for miles down the road was rolling forward and students were just moments away from receiving their diplomas. As each vehicle got closer to the designated spot for handing out diplomas, each graduate was given a Cougars coffee mug filled with goodies. Some graduates came decked out in full graduation attire, some wore casual clothes complete with just a graduation cap, and some students left their graduation gowns and caps at home. A handful of graduates came with a whole entourage of family and friends, who cheered them on loudly. One student’s family even walked behind his vehicle, shouting their congratulations for him the entire way.
Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) board members were in attendance, ready to hand each graduate their diploma. As the graduates rolled up, diplomas were handed through the passenger side window by one of the PUSD board members. Before each graduate left Citrus High School for the final time, Braden made sure to have one last conversation with them before they left. Braden would share words of encouragement and support for each student, wishing them all the best in their future endeavours.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the students and staff at CHS for the past six years. It’s an amazing community of learners and a Dream Team staff. I salute each and every one of the 2020 graduates. In one word, they are overcomers,” said Braden. “Our 2020 graduates didn’t let their circumstances define them and they didn’t let a pandemic overwhelm them. They were “Citrus Strong” to the very end, and they received their diplomas Friday night with an awareness of self accomplishment and victory. The Citrus Team will always be in their corner. We are very happy for them.”