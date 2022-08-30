Occasionally I run into someone who questions my estimation of what’s true and what’s not? Isn’t everything we hear just an opinion?
No, it’s not. At least by the time Plato was writing his tracts, demagogues had realized if they repeated a lie enough times, enough people would believe it to vote for them. That’s the weakness of Athenian democracy: dumb Athenians.
More than 60 years ago, when I was beginning to be interested in politics (I actually watched part of the 1952 Republican Convention on our round, 6-inch, black and white television screen), neither party dared to lie outright. They attributed different weight to different issues — Nixon was chosen as Eisenhower’s running mate specifically because of his role in McCarthy’s anti-communist fanaticism. Democratic candidate Adlai Stevenson, who had become famous for fighting corruption in Illinois state government, was blamed for inflation that had gotten a little out of control during Harry Truman’s presidency. And Eisenhower had won World War II for our side. Nobody didn’t like Ike.
Eisenhower famously told exactly one lie during his presidency: He told Nikita Khrushchev the United States didn’t have spy planes flying over the Soviet Union. Khrushchev pointed out an American U-2 pilot, Francis Gary Powers, was in the Lyubianka Prison at that very moment, so there was that. The differences between Republicans and Democrats were trivial. But the Republicans were more educated, and my parents were all for education, so we were Republicans.
Fast forward to 1971, when supporters of the Republican Party circulated the famous Powell Memorandum, which suggested wealthy Republicans should fund “think tanks” to publish articles favoring conservative causes. But the evidence supporting conservative causes was lacking, because many of their claims were false. So they lied. Around 1,000 academics are today on the payroll of these ersatz intellectual institutions, and they do what they’re paid to do. So it’s understandable that it’s often hard to tell what’s true and what’s not. I get it; if Republicans didn’t lie, they’d never win another election.
Of course, the most basic way to ensure you’re not being lied to is to fact-check. What we call “facts” are the conclusions of intelligent, well-informed people who have all come to the same conclusions — not what you think is “just common sense.” So see who says what, and be discriminating.
You can’t believe just anyone. Liars have opinions, but they’re not facts. I don’t care how many people agree with people who are wrong; the finding of truth isn’t a democratic process. A million idiots who all agree with each other are still idiots.
Being famous, or on television, or a film star, doesn’t confer wisdom or ascribe veracity to crap. Rush Limbaugh, whom Al Franken called a “Big Fat Idiot,” was given the Medal of Honor by Trump, thereby reducing that once-honored award to a cheap trinket. Don’t believe liars. Consider the source.
But the worst of the worst aren’t people who are simply wrong because they’re uninformed. The truly evil cast members in our current public melodrama are those who know perfectly well they’re lying, and if they can convince weak minds of their ridiculous claims, they can gain some political or economic advantage.
If you’ve decided to watch only Fox News, or listen only to the guys on KERN radio, you’ll never hear the truth, so you’ll have nothing to compare it to. If you don’t WANT to hear that you’re wrong, there’s a name for that — Cognitive Dissonance. If you’re SURE you’re right, because you don’t know anything and haven’t ever heard evidence you’re wrong, that’s called the Dunning-Kruger effect. Psychologists have known about people like you for decades.
But if you base your vote on lies, you’ll hurt OUR country, and there’s a name for that. I don’t have any sympathy for traitors. All you have to do is open your mind. It's not that hard — or shouldn’t be. And ignorance is no excuse. So if you get angry when you read my column, I can’t say it’s unexpected. But it ain’t gonna change. It’s my duty to my country. I’m not trying to make you mad; I’m trying to make you think.
Some people think I go out of my way to piss them off. Trust me, it’s not out of my way at all.