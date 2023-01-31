Mass shootings (where four or more victims are shot) have greatly increased in number in the United States. So far this year, there have been 49 of them (https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting?page=1). Statistics regarding all types of gun crimes during the last nine years are documented at https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/past-tolls, and they should shock even Republicans.
Sadly, that tells only part of the story. In 2020, the last year for which Pew Research has complete data, an average of 124 Americans were killed every day (https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/02/03/what-the-data-says-about-gun-deaths-in-the-u-s/). Guns have become a common means of conflict resolution. Every petty disagreement is a potential battle to the death.
There's no data on the political affiliation of the shooters, but I’d be willing to bet that most of them aren’t Republicans. In fact, in communities where NO ONE is a Republican, murder rates are much higher than in the bucolic suburbs. So don’t go blaming Republicans for doing the shooting.
Blame them for making sure anyone who wants a gun can have one — or two, or a dozen.
The shooting is done by their mad-as-hell grandpa, or by their schizophrenic teenager, or by their six-year-old kid who thinks guns are toys, or by that guy at the office who hates everyone, or by the 20-something loner who can’t score at bars. The shooting is done by people suffering from a bout of severe depression who see only one way out. The shooting is done by people who have access to a deadly weapon because Republicans voted for candidates who promised to pass laws written by NRA lobbyists.
From 2016 to 2018, the NRA made 341 donations of the maximum amount allowed by law to Congress members. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_congressional_candidates_who_received_campaign_money_from_the_National_Rifle_Association). Only four recipients were Democrats.
Gun enthusiasts claim a host of reasons why they need a weapon: Self-defense, killing animals for food or just for the fun of it, or just it’s their God-given right. But many want an AR-15 so they can shoot any federal officer who shows up at their door demanding to take away their AR-15. They’re determined the feds will only get their guns, as actor and NRA spokesman Charlton Heston said, by prying them from their cold, dead hands. Whatever…
There's an almost religious fervor surrounding gun ownership, based on an odd interpretation of the Second Amendment of the Constitution that was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2008. Here’s the text of the Amendment:
“A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
In a 5-4 decision written by Justice Scalia in the District of Columbia v. Heller case, Scalia held a D.C. law that restricted unlicensed functional handguns within homes violated the Second Amendment. “The Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home,” Scalia said.
Here's my interpretation of the meaning of the Second Amendment as clarified by Scalia:
“A well-regulated militia being essential, the rest of this amendment has NOTHING TO DO with militias.”
Because for Republicans the truth is whatever they want it to be.
Since before the Citizens United case, the Supreme Court has been an arm of the Republican Party. Citizens United has probably done more damage to our country than DC v Heller, but tell that to the 45,222 Americans killed by firearms in 2020.
The Republicans are wrong. There's no reason for citizens to own a gun, except for the fact everyone already has one, and that’s their fault. Total gun control, taking guns out of the hands of virtually ALL citizens, is the only solution. It has worked in almost every other country on Earth.
Guns don’t kill people: People with guns kill people. Guns are for war, not for assuaging your paranoia.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter'sbook, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net