The new policy announced last week by Governor Gavin Newsom when it comes to how COVID-19 vaccines are allocated will greatly benefit the Orange Belt.
For this week and likely through next week the state is setting aside 40 percent of its vaccine doses to its most disadvantaged areas. That's welcome news for Tulare County officials who have said more doses are needed in the county because of the county's high population of frontline workers such as farmworkers and those who work in the agriculture and food industry.
A map of the 446 zip codes set aside for the extra doses shows just how great the need is in Tulare County. The zip codes were based on the Healthy Places Index uses 25 categories to measure the quality of life of areas. Areas that rank in the lowest 25 percent of the index are the ones receiving the extra doses.
The 40 percent of doses to be set aside was determined by the fact those places in the lowest 25 percent of the Healthy Places Index account for 40 percent of COVID-19 cases. In Tulare County, areas in the lowest 25 percent in the index are spread out across the county.
The Highway 65 corridor of the zip codes of 93247, Lindsay; 93267, Strathmore; and 93257, Porterville, which also includes East Porterville and Woodville, are all areas set aside for extra doses. So are the zip codes of Terra Bella, 93270 and Ducor, 93218.
Other zip codes with areas in Tulare County that will receive extra doses of the vaccine are: Visalia, 93291 and 93292; Dinuba, 93618; Earlimart, 93219; Woodlake, 93286; Orosi, 93647; Cutler, 93615; Tipton, 93272; Pixley, 93256: Tulare, 93274 and those who are more disadvantaged in the foothill-mountain zip code area of 93208.
Residents in those zip codes who are eligible to receive a vaccine include those 65 and older, medical workers, education workers in schools and child care and frontline workers such as farmworkers and those in the agriculture and food industry.
The need in Tulare County is also demonstrated by data compiled by the Los Angeles Times. The Times data shows as of Thursday, Tulare County's distribution rate was 47th out of 58 counties in the state at 17,285 doses per 100,000 residents. Tulare County had administered 82,450 doses as of Thursday. Kings County had the lowest rate at just 11,618 doses per 100,000 residents.
The state plans to administer 2 million vaccinations in the areas identified to receive the extra doses. The state hopes to be able to accomplish that as soon as this week and no later than by the end of next week.
Once that happens, Tulare County will almost assuredly be able to move from the most restrictive tier, the purple tier, to the next least restrictive tier, the red tier. When the vaccines are allocated, counties with a case rate of 10 or less per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period or .0100 percent will be able to move into the red tier.
Tulare County's official case rate was 11 per 100,000 per 100,000 residents and its unofficial, preliminary rate as of Friday was 9.9 per 100,000.
But Tulare County may be able to move into the red tier as soon as Wednesday before all the extra doses are administered if its official case rate falls to 7 per 100,000 when the state updates the rate on Tuesday.