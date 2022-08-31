McDermont X, which operates the all-encompassing recreational and event center of the same name in Lindsay, has given the city of Lindsay a $100,000 payment with the intention of purchasing the facility.
McDermont X entered into a lease with the city of Lindsay in December, 2017 to operate the facility. One of the options as part of that lease gives McDermont X the option of purchasing the property.
As a condition of purchasing the property, the operator has the option of making a $100,000 payment to the city of Lindsay demonstrating their intent to purchase the property and the operator has made that payment. An update on the agreement between the operator and the city of Lindsay and the operator's intention to purchase the property was presented at the Lindsay City Council meeting on August 23.
At the council meeting, City Manager Joe Tanner said the city and the operator had two options when it came to renewing the lease for another five years. But no renewal has been entered into and neither the city or the operator has requested for a renewal of the lease.
The operator chose to make the $100,000 payment instead. “They have exercised that option to purchase,” Tanner said at the meeting.
The purchase price will be determined by the 2018 value of the property, which is still being negotiated, Tanner said. The terms of the agreement call for the operator to make a $100,000 payment every year until the property is paid off.
The city of Lindsay also had to take out a $1.8 million revenue bond to fund the facility in 2012. The city still owes $680,000 on that bond and is making payments of $190,000 a year on the bond. The bond will be paid off by the city on December 15, 2026.
City council members expressed concern about the agreement between the city and the operator because while the city is saddled with such a large debt payment on the facility, it has received little in payments from the operator.
The lease calls for the operator to provide the city with half of its profits. In 2018, the city received a payment of $15,000 from the operator and received no payments from the operator in 2019 and 2020, Tanner said
Outside of the $100,000 payment, the $15,000 payment is all the city has received, Tanner said. Alfredo Velasco, a business partner with McDermont X, said at the meeting the facility made about a $140,000 profit in 2021 but instead of paying the city about $70,000, it decided to exercise it's option of purchasing the property and paying the city $100,000.
When talking about if the operator has held up their bargain of the lease agreement, Tanner said, “I would say yes they have met their obligations.”
But when also talking about if there are issues with the agreement, Tanner said, “I would say there's plenty of that.”
It was noted at the meeting the city attorney didn't sign off on the agreement. Velasco noted when his business partners entered into the lease agreement they were taking a risk, the facility was losing thousands of dollars and was going to shut down.
As part of the agreement the operator is only required to provide a yearly report on its profits. The council expressed a need for more transparency, stating it would like to receive a monthly or at least a quarterly financial report from the operators.
Velasco said the operators are willing to work with the city when it comes to what's reported financially.
“That's what we're here for,” he said. “We have no problem with submitting that. We want to make things work.”
Velasco also expressed he wanted to have better communication with the city. “A lot of your questions could have been answered if you just would have asked,” he said.
He added he would like to make a presentation on the facility's operations to the council.
The facility has also received numerous state grants to help fund such areas as equipment and capital improvements.
And under the state surplus land act, the city must still make the property available for other offers to purchase for such areas as affordable housing. At the meeting no one else has shown interest in purchasing the property and the deadline to express interest is September 11.
After that, Tanner said, “we are free and clear from that process,” referring to the surplus land act. The operators are also not subject to the surplus land act when it comes to their effort to purchase the property, Tanner said.
McDermont X offers numerous fitness, sports and league opportunities and can be used for events such as birthday parties to be held at the facility as well. The facility features a gym with a number of courts, indoor soccer fields and a running track.
Other features include a flowrider and a rock wall. For more information visit mcdermontfieldhouse.com McDermont X is located at 365 N. Sweetbriar
Tanner said the continued operation of the facility is important to the community of Lindsay. “We have a lot of folks that use that facility for sure,” he said.