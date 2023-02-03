VISALIA – “Operation Nightmare” began at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux during a press conference held later that morning at the Tulare County Sheriff Office Headquarters in Visalia.
“Today, I would like to announce the arrests of 35 year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, and 25 year-old Noah Beard of Visalia.”
It was clear to detectives, Boudreaux said, the act of violence of January 16 where six people were slain wasn’t random and the family was targeted by “cold-blooded killers.”
“We executed three search warrants beginning at 6 a.m.,” Boudreaux said of the multi agency collaboration and operation.
At the same time, an approximate eight cells and 16 inmates at prison cells associated with Nuestra Familia gang were also searched in North Kern Prison, Pelican Bay, Corcoran, High Desert, and Folsom prisons, Boudreaux said.
Once TCSO Forensics collected DNA and other evidence left behind at the scene, and that Uriarte and Beard were the suspects in the murders, they were placed on 24 hours a day, seven-days-a-week surveillance since Jan. 23. More than 10,000 hours with an approximate 87 personnel from the Sheriff’s office, alongside numerous agencies were devoted to the investigation.
“We knew every move they were making. The public was not at risk,” said District Attorney Tim Ward. “We had them under our wing exactly where we wanted them.”
And once they had the DNA information needed, they began “Operation Nightmare,” Ward said.
Ward talked of rivalry gangs between the Nortenos and the Surenos.
The two slain men of the family, Eladio and Marcos Parraz, were well-known, validated Surenos in the town of Goshen, which is predominantly held by the Norteno gang.
“The two suspects arrested today are validated Nortenos,” Ward said, adding the suspects and victims have a long history of gang violence and being heavily active in gang violence, gun violence and narcotics dealings.
Friday began with a 5 a.m. briefing of more than 100 detectives, officers and agents from local and federal agencies, before executing search warrants at 6 a.m.
“This morning, as ‘Operation Nightmare’ began, I actually had to hold my breath and say a little prayer for the safety of all officers that were engaged in this operation this morning,” said Boudreaux.
Beard was taken into custody without incident. And Uriarte, who engaged in gun battle with ATF agents, was struck and rushed to a hospital, was undergoing surgery and in stable condition, Boudreaux said during the press conference.
Boudreaux again offered an overview of Jan. 16, talking about the multiple shots fired and played a 9-1-1 call from a distraught woman hiding at the scene who called to say her boyfriend had been shot in the stomach. During the playing of the call, she could be heard asking the dispatcher to “please hurry” and that they were “coming back.” At the same time, a surveillance video was shown, showing two armed men walking towards the camera.
The video then focused on a young girl, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz, running with a baby – 10-month old Nycholas. The video showed the teen placing the baby over a tall wooden fence before climbing and jumping over a gate. A man, later during the conference identified as Noah Beard Hamilton as the man who shot the young mother and child, could also be seen in the video.
“This is what we believe,” Boudreaux said as he mentioned deputies arriving at the scene and the order of the six shootings and where they were shot. Eladio Parraz, 52, was first, he said. His son, Marcos Parraz, 19; and Eladio’s girlfriend, Jennifer Analla, 49, followed. The fourth person was Eladio’s mother, Rosa Parraz, 72, who was found kneeling at her bedside; and Alissa and the baby, who were found dead in the street, were fifth and sixth, and both had shots in the back of their heads.
“Lastly, all of it is disturbing but most emotionally was Alissa Parraz,” Boudreaux said of the video of the teen running to the gate with her baby in her arms. “She’s a petite young lady, a young mother who jumped over the fence in an effort to save her life and her baby’s life.”
Boudreaux also praised and thanked ATF - Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms – who worked relentlessly, taking DNA and other evidence and rushing it overnight to the laboratory in Maryland.
“I can tell you that this morning, the Office of the District Attorney filed a criminal complaint in Visalia Superior Court charging both defendants with six counts of murder along with a number of other charges,” Ward said.
With Beard, four of the six murder counts also have special allegation of personally using a firearm while in the commission of a murder; Uriate has the same allegation on two of the six counts of murder. And both defendants have a special circumstance allegation charging multiple murders.
“In essence, that alleges that each was individually responsible for two or more murders in this heinous crime,” Ward said.
Both also have a special allegation attached that “the murders were committed while the defendants were participating in a criminal street gang and it was carried out to further the activity of criminal street gang.”
Both also have charges alleging at the time of the murders, each was prohibited from owning a firearm due to prior criminal cases.
“Both defendants are presumed not guilty until my office beats the burden of proof,” Ward said. “However, we look forward to cooperation continuing with law enforcement partners and jointly coming to a speedy opportunity to publicly present the evidence collected in this case.”
Boudreaux throughout the press conference, praised and thanked the numerous agencies involved.
He also said California Governor Gavin Newsom was interviewed and asked about the moratorium of the death penalty be lifted in cases involving the death of small children and infants.
“The Governor responded with ‘I think we should find the perpetrators. I think we need to close that case. Period,’” Boudreaux said.
“My message to Governor Newsom. Governor, we arrested the perpetrators. We’ve done our part. We are asking that you do your part. We need to look at death-sentence justice for those who kill the innocence of the innocent.”
The case isn’t closed, Boudreaux said.
“Gov. Newsom said they wanted the perpetrators caught. We caught them. He also said we need to close the case. Well, that’s not how it works in the legal system,” Boudreaux said. “It’s not closed. There’s a long road ahead. But we do have the perpetrators and we are confident that these are the two sole responsible parties for the actual slaying in the massacre that occurred on January 16.”