There will be an Operation Christmas Child Shoebox workshop on September 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Family Life Church at 1020 N. Prospect St. in Porterville.
The workshop is for those who are interested in learning more about the project. And it's also a good question and answer time for those who have already been participating in the project.
The event will feature encouraging stories from around the world and provide project updates and information about new resources. It will be a great place to learn about craft ideas, packing parties, and learning about the journey of the boxes. It's open to all individuals, churches, schools, and organizations
The Operation Christmas Child Shoebox project is one of the many projects that's a part of the Samaritan’s Purse program that was founded by Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered millions of shoebox gifts to hurting children around the world who are victims of disease, poverty, persecution, famine, and war.
Anyone with questions can call Kathy Chavez or Diana Perry, 559-781-4851.