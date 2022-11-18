It’s still not too late to pack a shoebox for the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Project. It's the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind that's headed by Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse.
It's a project that uses simple gift-filled shoeboxes to let hurting children know they're loved and not forgotten. It's a project anyone can take part in by packing an empty shoebox with items such as a toothbrush, toys, school supplies, socks, shirts and hygiene items. Don't include candy, toothpaste, war related items, food, liquids, medications, and breakable items.
Filled shoeboxes can be dropped off at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, 776 W. Grand Ave. in Porterville. The drop off hours are:
Monday, November 20 from noon to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, November 21, 8 to 10 a.m. For more information call Kathy Chavez, 559-781-4851 or visit www.samaritanspurse.org.