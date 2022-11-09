Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization headed by Franklin Graham and is the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind.
The unique shoe box project addresses the needs of children in desperate situations. It's a project that uses simple gift-filled shoe boxes to let hurting children know they're loved and not forgotten.
For many of these children, the simple shoe box will be the first gift they have ever received. This is a project kids, families, schools, churches, and community groups can participate in by packing empty shoeboxes or plastic shoeboxes with simple items most people take for granted, including toothbrushes, toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. Items not to be included are candy, toothpaste, war related items, food, liquids, medications, and breakable items.
Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, located at 776 W. Grand Avenue in Porterville, will once again be the Drop Off Location for all packed shoe boxes in the Porterville and surrounding area. This year the drop off will take place at the church’s Fellowship Hall and people will have the choice of using inside or curbside drop off.
People can start dropping off shoe boxes at the church during the National Collection Week from November 14 – 21. The drop off hours are:
November 14-15: Noon to 4 p.m.; November 16 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; November 17-19 — noon to 4 p.m.; November 20 — noon to 3 p.m.; November 21 — 8 to 10 a.m.
This is a time for people to come together in an effort to reach out to change the world one heart at a time. The shoe boxes from the West Coast Region, California, Nevada, Hawaii, will be distributed to Indonesia, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines and Native American tribes in the U.S.
For further information call Kathy Chavez, Coordinator, or Diana Perry, co-coordinator, 559-781-4851 or visit www.samaritanspurse.org.