One of the suspects in the Goshen massacre entered not guilty pleas to six counts of murder he's facing in the first court hearing held in the case on Tuesday at Porterville's South County Justice Center.

Noah Beard, 25 of Visalia, was arraigned on multiple criminal charges, including first-degree murder. He entered the not guilty pleas during Tuesday's arraignment. He remains in custody without bail. A public defender was appointed to represent Beard.

Court Commissioner Mikki Verissimo set a date for a preliminary hearing conference to be held at 8:30 a.m. February 16 in Department 3 of the Visalia Division. If the conference is held on that date and everything goes according to plan a preliminary hearing for Beard would be held on February 21.

The other suspect in the case, 35-year-old Angel Uriate of Goshen, remains in the hospital after he was wounded in a shootout with law enforcement officers on Friday. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office stated Uriate will be arraigned at a later date. As a result of the shootout Uriate likely also faces federal charges for assault on a federal officer.

Law enforcement launched “Operation Nightmare” early Friday morning to detain Beard and Uriate. Beard was taken into custody without incident.

Uriate was shot in a gunfight with ATF agents. Law enforcement officials state Uriate and Beard have long histories of gang violence and are members of the Norteño gang.

Beard and Uriate are accused of murdering six people in the early morning of January 16 at a residence on Harvard Avenue in Goshen. The Los Angeles Times reported Uriate had a fued with the murdered family

Those who were killed were 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz; 52-year-old Eladio Parraz, Jennifer Analla, 50; Alissa Parraz, 16; and her 10-month old Nycholas Parraz.

Law enforcement officials have identified Beard as the suspect accused of killing Alissa Parraz and her baby, Nycholas.