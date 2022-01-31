The Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated it has determined one of the individuals involved in the deadly gang shooting at the Shell Gas Station on Thursday in Ducor who it reported was arrested was a victim.
TCSO also announced the arrest of another suspect involved in the shooting in which several individuals were shot and two were killed.
TCSO reported on Monday homicide detectives determined 21-year-old Jaan Maciel of Ducor to be a victim in the shooting. TCSO reported on Monday Maciel was released from a local hospial after being treated for multiple gushot wounds. TCSO originally reported Maciel was arrested.
Detectives did arrest 21-year-old Kevin Serrano of Ducor for his role in the shooting. TCSO stated Serrano was an active participant in the shootout and has been booked at the South County Detention Facility on Homicide Charges.
Jose Palomo, 35, and a 17-year-old boy, both of Delano accused of killing Francisco Rodriguez of Ducor were arrested. Mauro Aguilar, 32, of Delano, was also killed as a result of the shooting, TCSO stated.
TCSO reported late Thursday afternoon individuals determined to be from rival Northern and Southern gangs exited two vehicles at the Shell station and began shooting at each other.
This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.