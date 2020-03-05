Citrus High School has been designated as a Model Continuation High School for 2020 by California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and determination of the teachers, school staff, and administrators who are helping these students to thrive personally and academically,” said Thurmond. “With the right guidance, encouragement, and support, students in continuation high schools can access the same career and college opportunities after graduation as their peers in traditional school settings. These model schools give students a chance to not only succeed in high school but in life.”
The MCHS Recognition Program is a collaborative partnership between the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Continuation Education Association (CCEA). The program honors continuation high schools for the comprehensive services they provide at-risk youth through instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, guidance, and counseling.
“The model school application is extensive; much like a WASC (Western Association of School and Colleges) accreditation,” said Citrus High School Principal Scott Braden. “It addresses all elements pertaining to instruction, assessment, graduation, school climate, attendance, school safety, intervention, career-readiness, etc. Quantitative and qualitative data must support the application and a panel of field experts must validate the application via a site visit and then give their recommendations to the California Department of Education. To fly the model school flag means that you’re one of the best continuation high schools in California. It validates the honorable efforts and achievements of students and staff members.”
Model Continuation High Schools were selected based on a comprehensive and competitive application process that involved assessments and data. The process included a peer review panel and on-site visit.
“For Citrus High School, this is our second Model School designation,” said Braden. “Being a Model School has validated the exemplary work that the CHS team does on a daily basis to connect students to school and life, and gives students a sense of significance and belonging. It literally gives a sense of pride and accomplishment for the students and assures parents/guardians that their student’s educational and behavioral needs are being tended to in exemplary fashion.”
Continuation schools provide a high school diploma program for students ages 16 through 18 who haven’t graduated from high school, are required to attend school, and are at risk of not completing their education.
The 43 schools selected as Model Continuation High Schools retain their designation for three years and will be recognized at the 2020 CCEA State Conference in San Diego May 1–3.