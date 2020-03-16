Walking by the former Hoagies restaurant on the corner of Main St. and Thurman, it was astounding to see the amount of books library employees and volunteers have sorted, as well as thousands of boxes of unsorted books.
“You’ve got such a huge load of books to sort through,” said a bystander. “That’s the understatement of the year,” said a library volunteer.
Library employees and volunteers are accepting gently used donations of books, CD’s, and DVD’s, and current library media at 298 N. Main St, which will continue to be the library return and donation place until Saturday, March 28, until further notice. They’re open Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brandon Alexander and Chris Gillian from The Salvation Army of Bakersfield delivered 1,700 pounds of books to the Porterville Library employees and volunteers on Friday, March 13, and Alexander said, “We are honored to have delivered the books, and are glad to make the donation.”
Grace Munoz Rios, who’s the Salvation Army Porterville representative for the Service Extensions Unit said, “I’m happy Porterville and Bakersfield Salvation Army was able to make this donation for our library.”
Just a couple of minutes after the Salvation Army left, Sandy and Weldon Sons, from Bakersfield, arrived with a huge delivery of more than 2,000 pounds of books from Kern County Honor Flight, and the Bakersfield City Fire Department.
As they were taking boxes into the drop off area, Sandy said, “It’s great to be a part of this. Everybody is gathering and delivering books to our Bakersfield Fire Departments. We all feel sad about what happened. I’m so impressed by the quantity and quality of the books.”