One person was arrested for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and 6 motorists were cited at a DUI checkpoint that was held on Friday.
The DUI checkpoint was held at the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Indiana Street from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
All six drivers were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed. A total of 199 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
The Porterville Police Department will conduct additional checkpoints in the coming weeks.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.