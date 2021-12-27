Tulare County Public Health has identified the first potential cases of omicron in two samples collected recently from Tulare County residents.
The Tule River Tribe Public Health Authority stated one of the cases was found on the Tule River Indian Reservation.
The samples demonstrated a pattern called “S-gene drop-out” on the Thermofisher TaqPath PCR test for COVID-19. It will take several days to confirm these results using genomic sequencing.
“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state, as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is especially important for everyone to get vaccinated, get their booster vaccines, and wear a face covering or mask while in any public indoor setting.”
Getting vaccinated and boosted is most important, as data show vaccines remain one of the most powerful protections against COVID-19 transmission, especially with many traveling and gathering with others for the holidays, the health department stated. The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and earlier strains of the virus, and the approved vaccines will also provide some protection against omicron, the health department added. Visit the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine webpage at:https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Those seeking to be vaccinated can also visit MyTurn.ca.gov and schedule an appointment.
With continued substantial transmission and a highly infectious new variant, all Tulare County residents should continue adhering to the masking requirements and wear a mask when indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status, the health department stated. Individuals should also wear a mask when at any crowded indoor or outdoor events.
Testing is an important tool in early detection of infection to reduce spread, and Tulare County Public Health encourages residents who have traveled for the holidays and everyone who participated in holiday gatherings or events to be tested for COVID-19.