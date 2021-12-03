A site between Olive and the Heritage Center could become the site for the new library.
The Porterville Library Facility Planning Committee has recommended the site and the Porterville City Council will consider that recommendation at its next meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
But while the development of the new library continues, it looks like the opening of a temporary library will be delayed until at least the spring.
The library facility planning committee has been looking at potential sites for the new library over the last eight months. It has been established there's a need for a facility that's approximately 40,000 square feet tht can be expanded.
Eight criteria were used in determining the new site: acreage, zoning, if the property is city-owned, census track, accessibility to a multiple-use path, accessibility, topography and the potential to expand in the future.
There were eight sites under consideration: Among them were the Olive Avenue/Heritage site and 4th Street and Henderson. The library could have been placed at 4th Street and Henderson as part of a recreation center and park site.
The city is potentially looking at establishing a recreation center and park at 4th Street and Henderson if it receives a competitive Proposition 68 grant.
Another potential site was west of Murry Park near the Barn Theater. The other sites were Henry Street and Putnam Avenue, Indiana Street and Morton Avenue; Springville Avenue and Indiana Street, Henderson and Prospect; and D Street and Cleveland Avenue.
At its meeting on October 21, the library facility planning committee reduced those eight sites down to three: Olive and Heritage; Fourth and Henderson; and west of Murry Park near the Barn Theater.
Those were the only three sites that were city-owned, met zoning requirements and had room for expansion.
At its meeting on November 18, the Library Facility Planning Committee unanimously selected the Olive/Heritage site as the site for the new library. The committee stated it was the only site that met all eight criteria.
“The site fits perfectly, possesses three access points, it is Downtown, adjacent to the Rails-to-Trails and near Main Street,” the committee stated. “It is in a thriving area that the whole community could be a part of and all ages could utilize. It provides the most community benefits and potential regarding its proximity to Downtown and a school.”
The committee added the site could be expanded and a development of a park “would compliment the Library very well on this site.”
The committee added the site has room for plenty of parking.
The committee also issued its key findings on why the Olive/Heritage site would be the best site, stating community members want their new library to be convenient and easy to use.
Another key finding is the community wants a library that has outdoor features as well as indoor features and the Olive/Heritage site provides that, the committee stated.
The committee added: “The new Library should celebrate the unique characteristics of Porterville. The new Porterville Public Library will provide a game-changing opportunity to support lifelong learning, civic engagement and community pride.”
TEMPORARY LIBRARY
COVID-19 and supply-chain issues continue to impact the opening of the temporary library adjacent to Grocery Outlet.
It was hoped the temporary library would be open by the end of the year. But it's going to take about four months for furniture to be placed in the temporary library.
The council will consider approval of purchasing furniture for the temporary library as part of its consent calendar on Tuesday. The vendors involved in the project have “explicitly” stated the timeline for the furniture project would be about 16 weeks “from oder to install due to all of the uncontrollable delays in the current environment.”
Cost for the purchase of the furniture will be nearly $407,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency. The purchase will be paid for by insurance funds from the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones.
IMPROVING SKATEPARK
As far as the Proposition 68 grant the city has received, based on recommendations received from the Parks and Leisure Commission and city staff those funds would be used for improvements at the Skate Park at Veterans Park. The council will consider that recommendation at its Tuesday meeting.
The $178,000 grant would be used for such improvements as possibly a long bar, gap and quarter pipe. The improvements are based on feedback provided by youth in the community.
The city will also look at using Measure R funds, which can be used for projects to improve bike and pedestrian paths. to add solar lighting and shade to the park. As part of the upcoming project to improve the Veterans Park trail, Measure R funds could potentially be used for the skatepark.