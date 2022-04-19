While this area, particularly Lindsay, is known for its olives, it hasn't exactly been known for its ability to produce olive oil.
But Olivaia OLA owner-producer Julio Zavolta, said his company in Lindsay has been able to change that perception. And the company backed up Zavolta's claim with another outstanding peformance recently at the Big Fresno Fair's San Joaqin Valley Olive Oil competition.
The Big Fresno Fair announced the winners of its 7th annual competition on Wednesday and Olivaia OLA was again a big winner. The company was awarded a gold medal for all three of its entries.
The company won gold medals in the Extra Virgin Olive Oil, EVOO, category in the Spanish Blend class for its Block X Blend; in the Spanish Singles class for its Estate Sevillano; and for other blends with its Block X Heirloom.
Olivaia OLA has won numerous awards at the Big Fresno Fair competition and its the fourth straight year in which the company has been awarded a gold medal. “This area is not know for producing olive oil,” Zavolta said. “We're changing that.”
He added about the three gold medals at this year's competition demonstrating high quality olive oil can be produced in this area, “it's big because all of three of our submissions got gold. It just proves the point we can produce high quality olive oil in the Lindsay-Strathmore-Porterville area.”
Zavolta said he should know since he's a tasting panelist for the California Olive Oil Council. “I know how to make quality olive oil,” he said.
There were 69 entries in this year's competition in two categories, EVOO, and Flavored Olive Oil with a total of 10 classes. The 69 entires came from 25 olive oil producers from throughout the state.
There were 50 EVOO and 19 Flavored Olive Oil entries. The competition was open to all olive oil producers in California from products made from their 2021 olive harvest.
As a gold medal winner, Olivaia OLA will have a chance to have a booth on one day during a weekend at the 2022 Big Fresno Fair or have a booth at the fair's Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday, October 8. At either location Olivaia OLA will have a chance to display and sell their award-winning products.
Gold medals were awarded to those that received a score between 86 and 100. Gold medals were awarded based on type and/or variety of character, balance, structure and complexities to the highest standards.