Those in the community have always been used to seeing Old Glory flying high every day, every year at the shopping center where Grocery Outlet is now located.
But it's been nearly a year since Old Glory has been seen at the site. For the first time since anyone can remember, really, a huge American flag hasn't flown at the site over the last year.
Old Glory, though, will return to its proper place this Flag Day. The huge American flag that was supposed to be hung on the tall flag pole at Grocery Outlet last year will be hung this year during the annual Flag Day ceremony to be held on Flag Day, June 14.
During last year's ceremony there was a malfunction with the flag pole and last year's ceremony ended before the old flag could be taken down, so obviously the new flag could not be hung. The old flag was eventually taken down after the ceremony.
It was hoped another ceremony could be held soon after last year's Flag Day ceremony to hang the new flag. But it never happened.
Organizers admitted the process to deal with the malfunction in the flag pole was more logistically difficult than they thought it could be. The cost to repair the malfunction was also more than expected, organizers said, at $2,300. Labor costs for repairing the malfunction have been donated, organizers added.
Among the organizations who are discussing contributing to the $2,300 cost — or just paying for it all together – included American Legion Post 20, the Elks Lodge and the Rotary Club of Porterville and Breakfast Rotary Club of Porterville.
A frozen pulley on the pole caused the old flag to be stalled as it was coming down during last year's ceremony.
The Flag Day ceremony is truly a community event with numerous service and community organizations and youth groups involved in putting on the event. Organizers said this year's Flag Day event will include all of the traditional activities that Flag Day events, including last year's Flag Day ceremony, have featured. The Flag Day Ceremony is presented by the Porterville Flag Day Committee.
One of the parts of this year's Flag Day event that will need to be tweaked will be the flag retirement ceremony as there will obviously be no flag that will need to be retired. But as in years past those who have American flags that need to be disposed of will be able to do so for them to be retired, so organizers of the Flag Day event said some kind of retirement ceremony will be held.
There will again be several drop-off sites before the Flag Day Ceremony for those who need to drop off American flags to be retired. Sites scheduled to eventually be drop-off sites will be the Elks Lodge, Porterville Chamber of Commerce, Porterville Recorder, Save Mart, Grocery Outlet, the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building and Bank of the Sierra.
Organizers are working on the final details for the Flag Day ceremony and information on when and where flags can be dropped off should be available soon.
Those interested in donating to the cost of the flag pole repair can call American Legion Post Commander Mike Smith, 310-8703.