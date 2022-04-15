Olivaia's OLA is again a Gold Medal winner at the Big Fresno Fair's San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil competition.
After extensive judging The Big Fresno Fair announced the winners of its 7th annual competition on Wednesday and Olivaia's became a repeat Gold Medal winner in the event. Olivia's OLA won the Gold Medal for its Estate Sevillano in Spanish Singles class in the Extra Virgin Olive Oils, EVOO, category.
The competition is open to all olive oil producers in California from products made from their 2021 olive harvest. There was a total of 69 entries from 25 olive oil producers from throughout the state.
Entries were received in two categories, EVOO, and Flavored Olive Oil with a total of 10 classes. Gold and Silver Medals were awarded as well as Best of Show and Best of the Valley.
Carmel Valley's Tres Osos in the EVOO category won Best of Show with its Taggiasca. Lodi's Coldani Olive Ranch rom the Flavored Olive Oil category won Best of the Valley for its Calivirgin Habanero. There were 50 EVOO and 19 Flavored Olive Oil entries.
“We could not be more pleased with the number of entries submitted by these amazing California olive oil producers — making this year’s entries tied for the most entries received since 2017,” said Stacy Rianda, Deputy Manager II for The Big Fresno Fair. “This year the competition saw new submissions by students at Fresno State and then our first San Diego County entry, Toothacre Ranch — with both producers winning Gold. It’s a rewarding feeling to be able to showcase these new and returning California-produced olive oils through this competition highlighting the incredible olive oil made right here in the State of California.”
Gold Medal and Best of Show winners will have a chance to have a booth in the Agriculture Building on one day during a weekend at the 2022 Big Fresno Fair or have a booth at the Fair’s Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday, October 8. At either location, they will have the opportunity to display and sell their award-winning product.
Gold Medals were awarded to those that received a score between 86 and 100 points. Gold Medal were judged based on its type and/or variety of character, balance, structure and complexities to the highest standards.