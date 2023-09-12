The City of Porterville and Eagle Mountain Casino is continuing with their expansion projects with the plan for the new casino located near the Porterville Sports Complex to eventually expand to where the current OHV Park is now.
Meanwhile the City of Porterville plans to develop a new, expanded OHV Park that's on city-owned property 2 miles southwest of the current OHV Park site. The city has been awarded a $1 million grant from the California State Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division for the development of the new OHV Park.
The current OHV Park site is closed and has been closed since last month. The City of Porterville website states the current site will be closed “for an extended period of time while our new OHV Park is being developed. We are excited to bring a bigger and better OHV Park to the community.”
The OHV Park has been a popular recreational facility for the community and for the entire state for that matter as the city has been able to host numerous major motocross events at the site which has been a boon to the local community.
City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore said on Monday there hasn't been any transaction yet involving the current OHV Park site. “No acquisition has taken place yet,” Moore said.
The $1 million grant does require matching funding and Moore said funds from the sale of the current OHV Park site can be used for matching funds for the grant.
The City of Porterville stated it will continue to provide updates with details and timelines on its Porterville OHV Park web page as the project for the new OHV Park progresses. Moore said the development of the new OHV Park will take an estimated two years.
“We appreciate all the riders over the years and are very excited for what's to come,” the city's website stated.
Eagle Mountain Casino plans to add a 250-room hotel and convention center next to the casino. The casino is currently developing its master plan for the hotel and convention center.
It's expected ground should be broken on the hotel and convention center by sometime next year. It's expected the hotel and convention center will open in 2025.
The hotel and convention center is the second phase of a three-phase construction plan for the casino site with the construction of the casino being the first phase. The casino plans an entertainment complex as the final phase of the project.