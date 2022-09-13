As of Saturday, 1,213 Giant Sequoias have been protected in six groves covering 404 acres as part of the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response, reported Ludie Bond, Wildfire Prevention Team public information officer.
Bond also reported that number continues to grow daily. “It’s exciting that we have completed so much work so quickly and have already made a real difference on the ground,” stated Gretchen Fitzgerald, Sequoia National Forest Ecosystems Staff Officer. “We have already removed fuels from more than 1,000 Giant Sequoias. I am very grateful for all the hard work and community involvement to keep the project moving forward.”
An Emergency Response was approved by U. S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore on July 22 to expedite the implementation of about 13,377 acres of fuels reduction treatments in 12 Giant Sequoia groves. The emergency response is being done to reduce the wildfire risk that currently threatens the Giant Sequoia groves. Forest resource staff and incident resource advisors are monitoring the effects of the emergency actions.
Fuels reduction treatments continue to be completed with hand treatments to remove ladder fuels and duff from around monarch Giant Sequoias. The effort is underway in six of the 12 groves: Bearskin, Black Mountain, Indian Basin, Landslide, Wishon, and the Sierra National Forest's Nelder grove.
Local and national resources have been used for the emergency response. A Type 3 Incident Management Organization is managing manage the workforce and fuels treatments.
Those resources include twenty-person crews, wildland fire use modules, teams of fallers, division supervisors, task force/crew bosses, emergency medical technicians, branch directors, incident commanders, resource advisors, tribal monitors and technical specialists.
“The crews are doing a great job moving forward with progress on the project,” said Ryan Lobre, Incident Commander Trainee. “We continue to bring in additional resources such as personnel and supplies to replace those currently on the ground as they time out. We are very happy with the current safety record on the incident thus far.”
Crews will continue the fuels reduction treatments in the designated groves in the Hume Lake and Western Divide Ranger Districts. Public notification, involvement, and tribal engagement will be provided within the next several weeks for planned prescribed burns and fuels reduction projects.
Inter-Disciplinary Teams are completing environmental analysis and documentation for the projects. Burn plans are being written for pile burns across all groves and broadcast burns for the Alder Fire. Prescribed Burns are planned in the Wishon, Silver Creek and Burro Creek areas.