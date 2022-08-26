SPRINGVILLE — The eighth and last meeting on the Springville Community Plan was held at the Veterans Memorial Building in Springville on Thursday.
Aaron Bock, Assistant Director of the Tulare County Resource Management Agency, chaired the meeting. The purpose of these meetings has been to gather information for the county’s General Plan through 2030. The plan is available for public review at http://generalplan.co.Tulare.ca.us.
Susan Simon, a planner at TCRMA, said there will be no boundary changes, no zoning changes, and no land use changes. Policies will be updated to expand on the General Plan policies developed in 1992.
The question of Springville’s commercial zone has been a focus of these meetings. Bock said establishment of commercial zones is done in part in order to estimate future sales tax revenue. Since this might suggest a preference on the part of the planning commission toward expanding business zoning, this has been one of the main concerns expressed at these meetings. Comments by the public in past meetings have opposed expansion of the Springville commercial zone. As local resident Jerry Vollmer said, “We already have a commercial zone in Springville; it’s called Porterville.”
Bock also addressed another principal concern. Local resident Wally Seibold asked if state legislation providing for low-income housing was likely to affect Springville. Bock said construction of low-income housing in Springville was unlikely, since Springville doesn’t really have a homeless population.
Dennis Townsend, Vice Chair of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, who represents Springville in District 5, was also present. He said at least one EV charging station will need to be placed in Springville since by 2035 it will be illegal to purchase a gasoline vehicle in California. Gary Adest, owner of River Ridge, suggested putting solar panels on the new library in order to power a charging station.
In response to comments the proposed community plan policies weren't sufficiently concrete, Bock said they will issue specific clarifications in the near future. For example, the original estimate Springville’s population would be more than 2,000 by now will be adjusted downward to reflect the fact the population didn’t actually change at all, which is just fine as far as local folks are concerned.
Regarding environmental impact of the community plan, Bock also stated a mitigated negative declaration, which assures negative impacts will be avoided, will probably be issued. The existing environmental assessment is 9 pages long and is now outdated, so Adest requested an updated assessment, which Bock said will be forthcoming. When the final draft is published on the Tulare County website, residents will have 45 days to review and comment on the document.
In response to a question by Wally Seibold, Susan Simon said she's working on the Vulnerability Assessment Plan that deals with the drought. They have until 2023 to update the plan in this regard.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors have approved funding for the new library in Springville to be built next to the post office as part of the county's Capital Improvement Projects plan. That project isn't part of the community plan.
There have been concerns expressed by community members about the modern design of the building not fitting in with the community. Townsend said the architects on the project are making some adjustments to the library's design to address those concerns. “They did take all those comments very seriously,” Townsend said.
The plans are scheduled to be submitted to the county board for approval in November and construction on the $2.3 million library is scheduled to begin in March, 2023.
The Planning Commission will give the Board of Supervisors their recommendations. Residents will be notified with “many more opportunities to comment,” officials stated.