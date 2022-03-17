Officers honored for diffusing 2 recent incidents

Porterville's Finest were honored for their valiant efforts in diffusing two incidents in the last month in which they were able detain two armed suspects while at the same time preventing all the victims who were involved from being harmed.
The officers were honored for their efforts during Tuesday's Porterville City Council. Porterville Police Captain Josh Maniss recognized a number of police personnel in their efforts to diffuse the situations.
But Maniss noted there were more than 40 police personnel who responded to the two incidents. He said the department's SWAT Team and Crisis Response Team were used to respond to two incidents involving “barricaded armed subjects.” Young children were involved in both incidents and one of the incidents was also a hostage situation.
But Maniss said personnel involved were able to “safely and successfully deescalate extremely volatile situations. In both cases the suspects were taken into custody and the hostages were freed without injury.”
Maniss also noted the department's Special Weapons and Tactics Team, General Investigations and Special Investigations Unit and the Dispatch Center also played key roles in the successful outcome of the incidents. Maniss also said numerous resources were used, including drones and a robot. Patrol Officers from Patrol Team 1 and Patrol Team 2 were also involved.
While Maniss said personnel involved “constantly” train for such situations, “their actions were very exemplary.”
In acknowledging those for their efforts, Maniss said “these employees played a key role in the prevention of losses of life.”
Those recognized by Maniss at the meeting were: Lieutenant Rick Carrillo, SWAT and Crisis Response Commander; Sgt. Tyson Tashiro, SWAT Team Leader; Sgt. Carl Jordan, Crisis Negotiations Team Leader; Sgt. Steve Ward, Crisis Negotiator; Corporal Jay Starling, Crisis Negotiator; Drone Pilots Jarid Skiles and Angel Hernandez; and dispatchers Melanie King, Kim McRae and Kelly Dohnke.
After Maniss concluded with naming all those he recognized, everyone in attendance at the meeting gave those honored a standing ovation.
One incident happened in the early morning hours on March 1 on East Putnam. The suspect, Angel Gil Martinez, had a loaded shotgun and had barricaded himself with the victim he was accused of assaulting and four children in a bedroom. After several hours, Martinez eventually surrendered himself.
The other incident happened in the afternoon of February 15 on Weset Memory Lane. The suspect, Santiago Duran, was accused of assaulting his victim. Officers were able to escort the victim and young child to safety while Duran barricaded himself alone in the residence. Officers also evacuated neighboring residences. The incident also led PPD out of caution to lock down Monache and to reduce pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area.
After several hours the SWAT Team was able to apprehend Duran.