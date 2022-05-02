Just after 5 Sunday morning, TCSO Deputies were called to 7000 block of Rd. 232 in Ducor for a man armed with a knife, fighting with his 81-year-old uncle.
When they arrived, Deputies found the 81-year-old victim with slice marks on his face and fighting the suspect off with a chair.
Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the knife. But he refused. They then deployed a taser. But it didn’t stop him and he continued to charge toward the deputies. That’s when Deputies opened fire, hitting the suspect.
Both the victim and the suspect were taken to area hospitals.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.