At approximately 11:45 p.m. on March 8, officers with the Tulare Police Department were dispatched to the AM/PM located at Mooney and Prosperity for a man with a gun, with a subject attempting to commit a robbery. A Tulare Police Officer was in the area and arrived within seconds. The officer observed three individuals that appeared to be running from the area and the officer gave chase on foot. The officer observed one of the individuals to be in possession of a firearm. He ordered the suspect to stop at which time the suspect pointed the firearm at the officer. The officer drew his firearm and shot at the suspect.The suspect dropped his weapon but continued running and was able to elude the officer.
Additional personnel arrived on scene and established a perimeter. With the assistance from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, as well as air support from the California Highway Patrol, officers were able to locate the suspect hiding in a near-by storage complex. He has been identified as 20-year-old Jordan Ruelas-Alvarez from Tulare. He was uninjured. The firearm the suspect dropped was located and collected as evidence. It was also found to be loaded.
Two other subjects that were seen running were determined to be the victims Ruelas-Alvarez had just robbed of personal property. They were cooperative and provided statements.
This investigation is on-going and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Matt Muller at (559) 685-2300, extension 2157.