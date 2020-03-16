One of the Orange Belt’s oldest traditions is now among the events to be canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival organization posted on its Facebook page and website the 88th annual Orange Blossom Festival and Parade to be held on Saturday, April 4 has been canceled. The carnival which was supposed to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4 has also been canceled.
But the Lindsay OBF Queen’s Coronation will go on as scheduled at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and the Lindsay First Presbyterian Church at 351 E. Hermosa St.
“Saturday, April 4th’s Orange Blossom Festival and Parade are both canceled per the mandate from the Tulare County Health Department — as a precaution to ensure the health and safety of our community. All county events consisting of 250 or more people through the end of April have been canceled,” the Lindsay OBF organization posted on its Facebook page.
Vendors seeking information regarding refunds can call Starr Warson, (559) 793-8112 or Esteban Velasquez (559) 788-8545 or email obfvendors@gmail.com.
The Lindsay Chamber of Commerce also posted on its Facebook page its annual Chamber Awards dinner and Casino night was postponed. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place Saturday night, was postponed due to the recommendations from health officials, the Facebook post stated.
A comment posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page by Robin Perna, an associate Chamber member, on Friday night, at roughly 8 p.m., read “We regret to inform you that we will be postponing our Awards Dinner until late May or early June due to the Health Department’s recommendations.”