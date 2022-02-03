The City of Porterville is cutting down an oak tree on Third Street as a safety precaution.
The oak tree at 68 N. Third Street will be cut down. On Friday and Saturday Third Street between Willow Avenue and Garden Avenue will be closed to traffic. A detour from Willow Avenue to Fourth Street and from Garden Avenue to Fourth Street will be provided.
Through traffic won't be allowed on Third Street for addresses located at 99 North Third Street, 68 North Third Street, 58 North Third Street and 59 North Third Street.
There will be road closures that will affect the travel route and street parking access. Those coming to the area should park on Willow Avenue, Garden Avenue, Fourth Street or Third Street before the detour signs.
No vehicles will be allowed on the street between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.