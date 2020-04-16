By ALEXIS ESPINOZA
aespinoza@portervillerecorder.com
The honks of car horns filled the streets of the neighborhoods around Oak Grove Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon, as Oak Grove staff members hosted a spirit parade to say hello to their dearly missed students.
Roughly 30 teachers and 20 classified staff members, as well as Oak Grove Principal Troy Hayes, lined the streets in their cars and paraded down, honking their horns and waving eagerly out of their windows at the students who lined the sidewalks. Students and teachers alike wore Oak Grove spirit attire and purple could be seen in every direction. Some students had created signs that they waved at the passing staff.
“We miss you” and “Oak Grove Stars Shining Bright” could be seen drawn on to brightly colored poster board. As the staff members rolled by, children who came out to say hello jumped and waved. Some even shouted to their favorite teachers. The sidewalks outside of the school were filled with students and parents, happy to get out of their houses and see their beloved teachers. Smiles were on every face.
“We just want to always let them know that, even though we are operating from a distance, they are still in our hearts and we miss them tremendously,” said Principal Hayes. “We want to visibly show them that today with this show of support and just to be able to see their smiling faces.”