It's been 40 years since OACYS Technology began and the business has been at the forefront of the technology age in Porterville ever since.
OACYS will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Saturday on what will soon become the home of its entire business at 320 W. Henderson. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Friends, families, new and old customers and the entire community are invited to participate in the event. Lunch and drinks will be provided and there will be giveaways to those in attendance while supplies last.
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, OACYS is also offering free installations for new wireless and fiber customers for the rest of May.
“Many changes have taken place over the 40 years,” the company stated. OACYS was also know as Olson Computer Services or OCSNET.
In 1995 OACYS became the first company to offer local dial-up for Porterville and the surrounding area, and in 2001 the company was the first to provide wireless Internet to Porterville, with many surrounding communities following soon after.
In 2014 the company designed a ground-breaking technology of bandwidth prioritization. The system eliminated bandwidth over usage fees and was designed to help users with the highest usage to not hinder the speed and performance of other users, as would be common with most Internet providers during peak usage times.
In December 2015 OACYS also expanded from its residential Voice-over-IP phone service to include a full-featured Hosted Voice for businesses. The company was the first to offer Fiber-to-the-Home Internet service in Porterville beginning in 2018, and has continue to expand itsfiber serving area. “Having multiple means of providing Internet service allows us to reach more customers with a reliable and fast connection through our Fixed Wireless and Fiber Internet services,” the company stated.
OAYCS also offers businesses Managed IT designed to provide in such areas as day-to-day technology needs, virus protection and data backups.
The company stated to keep up with its growth the field office building at 320 W Henderson Ave. where the celebrated will be held is being remodeled. Eventually all OACYS staff, including those from the Porter Road office, will be at the remodeled building.
“Please come join us at the event on May 21st so we can thank you for your support over the years, and so you can see where OACYS is headed,” the company stated.