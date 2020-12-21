Saturday afternoon marked a historic day for O.L.A. Raza, Inc., who cut the ribbon in front of their new locationat 94 W. Doris Avenue. The building was purchased by O.L.A. Raza co-founders Roberto and Teresa de la Rosa. After having to move their office building several times, the purchase of the building signifies a secure place for the organization to call home in a community that the de la Rosa's love dearly.
“One of the major reasons we did the move is, separate and apart from O.L.A. Raza, my wife and I made the decision to purchase a building,” said Roberto de la Rosa. “So we purchased this building to make it a permanent home for O.L.A. Raza. This is something that we have had in mind for years, and was very personal to us. Becoming a permanent fixture in Porterville has always been something that I really wanted to do.”
De la Rosa said that while he and his wife had gone away to bigger cities, they always came back to Porterville.
“We kept making the commitment to come back, and we did come back,” said de la Rosa. “As a graduate, being offered $120,000 a year, and you decide to come back to the Central Valley for minimum wage, that’s where your heart is. My heart, our heart, has been here with the people.”
O.L.A. Raza’s first office location was on the east side of Porterville, in a building that was once a clinic. From there, they moved to Mill Street, and then to Main Street in the Porterville Hotel. They remained on the hotel building, moving spaces once, before their office was flooded and they moved to the second floor of 180 N. Main Street.
“We have been moving depending on our situation, and eventually we realized that it was really necessary for us, my wife and I and our clients, to be on a ground floor,” said de la Rosa. “That was one of the motivations for us to move also.”
Aside from needing to be accessible from a ground level, the move brought an upgrade to parking for staff and clients as well. The new office has room for roughly 20 cars in the parking lot, but also has space on the streets to park. Better yet, the new location allows the organization to expand their services and meet more of the community's needs.
“We also needed to expand,” said de la Rosa. “It was really necessary for us to expand. Even though we had the entire second floor, I think the amount of services that were being provided and with, and the different programs, we needed a classroom. And now I have one. We will use the classroom for citizenship, we will be using it for DACA, we will use it for almost anything that is related to the immigrant community, and then more.”
Staff is already serving clients out of the new office location, with safety measures in place. Plastic barriers have been placed on the desks to shield the space between staff and clients, and only a limited number of people are allowed inside the building at one time.
“We keep control of the number of clients and staff in the office,” said de la Rosa. “We can all spread out with no problem.”
Despite the challenges O.L.A. Raza has faced, especially with the pandemic, the move to their new location is a highlight for de la Rosa, who says that he is incredibly proud of the way the community has accepted the organization. The building, to him, is just an anchor in the community, a sign of permanency.
“Really it’s setting down an anchor, making sure the ship stays put, right here in Porterville,” said de la Rosa. “From here we will do what we have always done, we will spread out but everything will operate from Porterville. It’s doable thanks to technology. “
As for what is in the future for O.L.A. Raza, de la Rosa is focused on meeting the needs of the community as they change.
“[The future holds] more development to meet more needs of the community,” said de la Rosa. “Everybody sees us as immigration services, but I have always corrected people. It’s immigration and citizenship, which is not necessarily the same. We serve everybody. There’s more waiting for us, and not just because of the building. The building is just an anchor, but there is a lot that we have in mind. [The building] is an opportunity, again, to feel more secure, anchored and to spread out as much as possible. [The future] is based on need.”