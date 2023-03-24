s soon as the Porterville Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting started on Thursday it was evident there were students in the spotlight as the boardroom was jam packed with students, PUSD staff and parents. The room was so full, some visitors were forced to wait outside.
Kellie Kroutil, principal at Westfield Elementary School, approached the board to introduce several groups of students who recently participated in the Tulare County Science Fair and placed or were recognized for their projects. Krysten Sanders, fourth grade GATE teacher at Westfield, Robert Lewis, 5th grade GATE teacher, Charity Wynn, 5th grade teacher, and Renee Carson, 6th grade GATE teacher, were all present to highlight the students they helped succeed in the science fair.
Sanders introduced groups of students who placed sixth, a duo who placed fifth and a group of 4th graders who placed first. Lewis followed Sanders and recognized a student who placed second in the elementary division of the science fair, and another student who placed fourth and received the “Budding Young Scientist” award. Wynn announced a group of three students who took third place, and Carson highlighted several groups of students who placed well from different categories at the county science fair.
Carson stated from her group, a trio of students who placed first were awarded the Community Choice award for their presentation. In the Life Science category, one of Carson’s students grabbed first place, and in the Earth and Space category four students placed highly. The most innovative project in the junior division was awarded to two of Carson’s students.
Before the recognition was wrapped up, Carson announced five students, two duos and one solo, will be taking their projects to the state science fair on April 11.
Students heading to the State Science Fair are Jayden Somantil and Andrew Toledo, Nathan Freed and Leonardo Gonzalez and Mason Peterson.
As the board meeting continued, Belleview Elementary School Principal Crystal Milinich addressed the board to update them on the status of Belleview Elementary. Milinich was proud to share the school’s overall ELA and math scores had increased despite the pandemic, and that the STEAM program had been revived on campus. With a STEAM lab up and running, the school was able to host two separate Saturday STEAM sessions where they had more 40 students attend each session.
To conclude her report, Milinich called forward Belleview Clerk Yadira Cavasus and Secretary Samanthat Williams to present them with certificates of appreciation for their hard work. Milinich finished by announcing long time PUSD teacher Barbara Loehner would be retiring after 33 years of service to the district. She also presented Loehner with a certificate of appreciation.
The board received a second school report from Monte Vista Elementary School Principal Angie Torres. Torres said her teachers appreciate the time given for planning, and there has been an increase in overall ELA and math percentages. She said her and the Monte Vista staff are focused on student motivation and have implemented a pennant and pin program as well as a campus kindness campaign.
Torres recognized and spoke of her gratitude for Adriana Lopez, the school’s resource clerk, ASB accountant and testing coordinator, and Kim Chao, the school’s student support specialist. She thanked them for their continued efforts to help the school run smoothly and presented them with gift bags as a token of her appreciation.
PUSD Superintendent Dr. Nate Nelson reported while the storms wreaked havoc on some schools in the area, no major facility damages were incurred to PUSD campuses, and invited the board to a ribbon cutting on Saturday for the Monache Ag facility.
When it came to board business, the PUSD Board of Trustees approved the 2023-2024 student capacities for the middle and high schools. Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Dr. Martha Stuemky explained if too many requests come for interdistrict transfers, district staff would implement a lottery system to identify which students would be approved for the transfers.
Dr. Brad Rohrbach, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, notified the board the Porterville High School roof project had been completed, and asked for the board to award a bid for the second phase of the West Putnam Elementary classroom project. The classroom project will bring six new classrooms and one STEAM lab to the West Putnam campus. The bid was awarded to Seals Construction out of Visalia, a company which the district has never used before.
“They are very qualified in the market,” said Rohrbach. “They are just new to us and so we are looking forward to engaging with them.”
Rohrbach requested the board’s approval of the 2022-2023 transportation services plan. The board approved the transportation services plan unanimously.
Rohrbach stated they are in the midst of an RFP process for a multi-year contract for future district transportation services. Once the RFP’s are vetted and district staff will bring a contract for transportation services before the board for approval.
Before the meeting was adjourned to closed session, the board approved the new and revised board policies they received and reviewed at a previous meeting.
The next PUSD Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for April 13.