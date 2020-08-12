The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency reported on Wednesday that there are 11,643 cases in Tulare County, an increase of just 94 cases over the previous day. The number of active cases decreased from 1,563 to 1,318.
Tulare County reported seven new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 205. The state model projects Tulare County to have 279 deaths by September 10. Hospitalizations in Tulare County remained the same at 98.
The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 increased from 9,788 to 10,120.
There have been 68 cases in Tulare County reported as travel-related, 3,824 cases due to person-to-person contact and 7,751 cases are under investigation. There are 321 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
There have been 1,519 cases ages 0-17, 1,840 cases ages 18-25, 3,33 cases ages 26-40, 3,644 cases ages 41-64 and 1,298 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 6,407 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,102 have been Caucasian, 153 have been Asian, 45 have been African-American, 18 have been Native American, 175 have been multi-race and 3,743 are unknown.
There are now 501 confirmed COVID-19 nursing home cases in Tulare County.
There have been 1,883 cases in the Porterville area, 100 cases in Terra Bella, 502 cases in Lindsay, 153 cases in Strathmore, 28 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 88 cases in Richgrove, 513 cases in Earlimart, 236 cases in Pixley, 66 cases in Tipton, 1,704 cases in Tulare, 1,335 cases in Dinuba, 218 cases in Exeter, 165 cases in Woodlake, 36 cases in Goshen, 62 cases in Traver, 460 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 332 cases in Farmersville, 247 cases in Cutler and 131 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there has been 1,440 cases in one region, 831 cases in another region and 945 cases in a third region.