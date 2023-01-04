Now, Melissa Hurtado who’s currently serving as the State Senator for District 16 in the race, has asked for a recount.
The Democrat announced on Tuesday she’s seeking a recount in Kern County.
Her Republican challenger David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, had asked for a recount in all four counties in the district, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Fresno Counties.
The recount Shepard requested was completed in Fresno and Kern Counties. After Kern County had counted an additional 10 mail in votes after initially announced its election results that resulted in a net gain of three votes for Hurtado, giving her a lead of 22 votes.
On December 28 Kern County announced its recount was completed and stated there was no change in the results.
As a result of the completed recount in Fresno County Shepard had a net gain of three votes.
Tulare County also announced Shepard had a net gain of three votes after undervotes Shepard requested to be evaluated. Undervotes are ballots that may have had minor errors that weren’t originally counted.
The Tulare County Elections Division released a summary of its recount election results on its website on Tuesday night. In its original final vote report Shepard received 23,057 votes while Hurtado received 20,324 votes.
In the results it released on Tuesday it had Shepard with 23,062 votes and Hurtado with 20,3024 votes which would mean a net gain of two votes for Shepard.
The Tulare County Elections Division also posted on its website the recount would continue Wednesday. The recount in Kings County is also ongoing.
Based on the updated results reported Hurtado has a lead of about 15 votes.
The Bakersfield Californian reported Hurtado has sought a recount in 150 precincts in Kern County not included in the original recount. Shepard originally asked for a recount of 70 precincts in Kern County.
The Californian reported The recount Hurtado requested will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday when ballots will begin to be sorted.
The Californian stated the entire process could take up to almost two weeks with the recount expected to be completed by a week from Friday or a week from Tuesday.
Just as Shepard had to pay for the costs of the recount he requested, which has been thousands of dollars a day in all four counties, Hurtado must pay for the recount she requested.
The Californian reported the cost of the recount Hurtado requested is estimated to be $7,700 a day.