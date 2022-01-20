Those who want to draw a draft map that could potentially be used for redistricting the five City Council districts in the City of Porterville don't have much time to do so.
They have just a few days to do so if they want their map to be submitted by the next public hearing on the issue and less than two weeks if they want their map to be submitted at all.
At its meeting on Tuesday the Porterville City Council held its second public hearing on the redistricting process. The city's consulting firm on the redistrict process, Best Best and Kruger will now begin to draw draft maps for the council to consider that will determine the five districts they represent.
Community members can also go to MapPorterville.org to draw their own map. The website also has all the information concerning the redistricting process.
The next public hearing will be held at the City Council meeting on February 1. Those who want a map to be considered at that meeting need to submit their map by January 24.
The final public hearing will be held at the council's meeting on February 15. Those who want maps to be considered at that meeting must have them submitted by February 2. It was reported at Tuesday's meeting that one map has been submitted so far.
The council will consider which map will be used for its districts at its February 15 meeting. The map must be submitted to the County Registrar by April 17.
The map will go into effect for the November mid-term general election in which Districts 1 and 2 will be up for election. Lawana Tate represents District 1 and has stated she plans to run to stay in the seat. Milt Stowe represents District 2 and announced last week on Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning podcast he won't seek reelection.
PARKS, RECREATION
When the council approved the consent calendar at Tuesday's meeting, it set in motion a process that could significantly the parks and recreation services the city offers.
As part of its consent calendar the council approved the application for two grants that could provide considerable upgrades to the community's parks and recreation facilities.
The city is applying for a grant to further expand the multi-sport complex it refers to as the only one of its kind in the Valley adjacent to the Heritage Complex. The $1.5 million multi-sport complex is already being developed and could be ready for use as soon as this spring. Funds from the city's sale of the Heritage Center to the Porterville Unified School District are being used to fund the project.
The City could receive as much as a $3 million grant if its successful in its application for a Proposition 68 Rural Recreation and Tourism Grant as approved by the council as part of its consent calendar.
The complex could then could be expanded from five to 10 multi-sport mini-arenas. The multi-sport arenas could be used for numerous sports ranging from volleyball to soccer to pickleball.
The council as part of its consent calendar also approved the application for a Clean California Local Grant Program grant for improvements to the Rails to Trails between Henderson Avenue and Walnut Avenue. The improvements would include tree replacement, solar lighting, signage, seating and play equipment, water fountains, outdoor fitness equipment, a picnic shelter, soil stabilization, public art displays and improvements to the trail. Caltrans is expected to award the grants in the competitive grant process by March 1.
TEMPORARY LIBRARY
As part of its consent calendar the council also approved the purchase of computers and equipment for the temporary library adjacent to the Grocery Outlet. The remodel of the facility has been completed and now the furniture, computers and equipment need to be moved into the building. It's hoped the temporary library can open sometime this spring.
HOUSING
As part of its consent calendar the council approved taking applications for Permanent Local Housing Allocation funds from local agencies. The city is receiving almost $533,000 in those funds.
A little more than $133,000 can be allocated to the city's Navigation Center, $320,000 can be allocated to emergency shelters and $83,000 can be allocated to permanent housing.
FIREWORKS
As part of its consent calendar the council also approved a request from Mayor Monte Reyes to take a look at the city ordinance that governs the use and sell of fireworks. The council will take a look at the ordinance at its February 1 meeting.
CITRUS BLOSSOM SUBDIVISION
More than a year after the council approved the development of the Citrus Blossom subdivision, the council is still dealing with the issue.
The subdivision would now actually going to be a part of the county and not within the city limits, so the approval of the development of the subdivision will now actually be up to the Local Agency Formation Commission of Tulare County, LAFCO. Ironically it was LAFCO that denied the city's request for annexation when it came to the development of the subdivision.
Residents in the area of where the subdivision is to be built have expressed their opposition to its development and residents again were at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting to express their opposition. At its meeting on Tuesday, though, the council did take action needed for the approval of the subdivision if it's eventually approved.
The council has the Sphere of Influence giving it the authority to approve an addendum to a negative declaration of environmental impact by the subdivision and the council gave that approval at its Tuesday meeting.
The addendum would allow for eight additional parcels to be added to the project, increasing the project by almost 20 acres. The city's Sphere of Influence as far as the project is concerned is expanded to the border of the Friant Kern Canal to the west and Linda Vista to the north.
The council originally approved the subdivision in October, 2020. As part of that approval the council asked for LAFCO to approve an annexation when it came to the project. But LAFCO denied that exemption last July.
So now it will be up to LAFCO to approve the development of the subdivision. On Tuesday Council member Milt Stowe did make a request LAFCO keep all the residents in the area of the proposed development informed on its progress.