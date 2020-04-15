California Governor Gavin Newsom made it clear on Tuesday his plan calls for restrictions due to the coronavirus to be lifted gradually in the state.
And when it comes to large gatherings happening any time soon, Newsom was clear he doesn’t expect that to happen. “Not in the cards,” said Newsom when talking about large gatherings such as sporting events, concerts and fairs.
So that means it looks like the restriction on events with large gathering will continue through the summer. That means popular events like the Freedom Fest are definitely in jeopardy of not being held.
Newsom unveiled his outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday and he didn’t give a timeline. He essentially listed what needs to happen before the lifting of the restrictions can even begin to take place.
Newsom listed six criteria that have to be met before restrictions can begin to be lifted: Expanded testing; protecting high risk groups like seniors, the medically vulnerable and those in nursing homes; ensuring hospitals have enough beds and supplies to care for patients; and progress in treatments that can be used; ability of schools and businesses to support physical distancing.
And the sixth criteria is being able to decide to reinstate stay-at-home orders if needed.
So the 2020-21 school year could look quite different when students return to school in the fall. It could be student attendance will be staggered with some students going to school in the morning and some going to school in the afternoon or students going to school on different days.
Porterville College has announced its summer school will be done completely online. PC also stated it will offer a full schedule of classes this summer and when the new school year begins in the fall.
And when the restrictions begin to be lift places such as restaurants will have fewer tables and waiters will wear gloves and masks. Newsom also said thermometers will be common in public spaces so when people enter a public place there temperature is taken.
When it comes to trying to continue to offer any kind of special events, City of Porterville Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Moore has instructed his staff to take the same approach the Governor is taking. He said he sent an email to his staff covering all of the programs and special events the department operates to try to find ways in which they can be held on a smaller scale.
“Some of our best programs are outside the box,” said Moore about the creative approach the department has taken. But he added in times like these the department can only be so creative.
He added the department will continue to take its directives from the Governor and the City Council when it comes to the closure of facilities and the postponement and cancellation of programs and special events.
The next City Council meeting is Tuesday. “I’m sure it will be discussed,” said Moore about the Council continuing discussions on the city’s COVID-19 response. “We’ll get that direction from them.”
Moore said the department has been taking it on a month-by-month basis as far as decisions concerning future events and programs. He said the department plans to wait until the end of April before deciding what will be done in the future.
“We’ve been holding off like everyone else,” said Moore about waiting as long as possible to decide on what’s going to happen. “It’s not very easy. There’s not a magic date to open.”
But Moore said when the department receives more definitive direction it will take more definitive action. He added the department has been receiving a lot of calls asking about future events and programs. “We’ll be canceling them if there’s no reason to hold off,” said Moore about what’s scheduled.
Those events that are in jeopardy and could be canceled include the Freedom Fest set for June 27 at the Porterville Sports Complex.
Other events the department will have to decide on include the Military Banner Ceremony scheduled for May 22.
There’s also Summer Night Lights, a free activity featuring movies, food, games and music that’s held at different city parks in June and July. And the Dive-In Theater in which a movie is show at Murry Pool on August 7.
The department will also have to likely come up with some kind of plan for Murry Pool, which is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. It will have to decide if and when the pool will open and how limited the access to the pool will be.