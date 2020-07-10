There will be plenty of local offices on the November ballot and the Tulare County Registrar of Voters has announced the nomination period for those offices will begin next week.
There will be three Porterville City Council seats up for election in November. Mayor Martha Flores District 3 seat, Monte Reyes district 4 seat and Virginia Gurrola’s district 5 seat are all up for election. Gurrola has indicated she won’t run for re-election. The City of Lindsay also has three council seats up for election.
The Porterville Unified School District has three seats up for election. Juan Figueroa’s Area 1 seat, Donna Berry’s Area 6 seat and Tom Velasquez in Area 2 are all up for election.
In the Lindsay Unified School District, Robert Hurtado in Area 3 and Perla Soria in Area 4 are up for election. In the Burton School District, the board members in Areas 3 and 5 are up for election.
There are also two board members up for election in the Ducor School District, board members in Alta Vista in Areas 1, 2 and 4 are up for election, one board member in the Hope district is up for election, one board member is up for election at Rockford, one is up for election at Saucelito, two board members are up for election at Pleasant View, two are up for election at Springville, two are up for election in Terra Bella and three are up for election in Woodville.
In the Strathmore Elementary School District, Kevn Holterman in Area 1 and Adele Sanchez in Area 3 are up for election. Board members in Area 1 and 5 are up for election in the Sunnyside School District. On the Tulare County Board of Education, Chris Reed is up for election in Area 6 in the Porterville area.
As far as community service district, Ducor has two directors up for election and Poplar has three directors up for election.
Sierra View Medical Center has three directors on its board up for election in Zones 1, 2 and 4. The Lindsay Local Hospital also has three directors up for election.
The Strathmore Fire District has one commissioner up for election.
As far as Irrigation Districts, Ducor has three directors up for election, the Lindmore District in the Lindsay are has directors in Divisions 3 and 5 up for election, the Lindsay-Strathmore Irrigation District has directors in Divisioins 3, 4 and 5 up for election, The Porterville Irrigation District has directors in Divisions 1 and 5 up for election, Terra Bella has directors in Divisions 2 and 4 up for election and the Saucelito Irrigation District has directors in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 up for election.
As far as memorial districts, the Lindsay-Strathmore Memorial District has veteran seats 3 and 5, the non-veteran seat 4 and the non-veteran seat 1 which is short-term up for election. Porterville has non-veteran seats 3 and 5 and veteran seat 4 up for election. Springville has veteran seats 1 and 2 and Terra Bella has veteran seats 4 and 5 and non-veteran seat 1 which is short term up for election.
As far as public utility districts, Porter Vista has seats 1 and 3 up for election, Springville has seats 3, 4 and 5 up for election, Strathmore has seats 2 and 3 up for election and Woodville has seats 1 and 5 up for election.
NOMINATION PERIOD
The nomination period for the local offices begins on Monday, July 13 and lasts through Friday, August 7. Nomination forms will be available beginning on Monday at the Tulare County Registrar of Voters website, www.tularecoelections.org.
Those interested must firs submit a candidate application and approval as a qualified candidate before they are allowed to have access to the remaining nomination documents that are necessary.
Nomination documents can be filed by appointment only or by certified mail during the nomination period. Appointments can now be made.
The Registrar’s office will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday, August 7. For more information regarding nomination documents for an elective office, please call the Registrar of Voters office, (559) 624-7300.
OTHER OFFICES
There are several prominent local races on the November ballot as well. U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy, who represents the Porterville area, is up for reelection as is Devin Nunes, who represents a small portion of the Lindsay area.
U.S. Representative T.J. Cox-D, who represents a portion of Southwestern Tulare County, is again running against David Valadao. Cox beat Valadao in 2018 in an extremely close election and this year’s election also figures to be close.
As far as the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, incumbent Kuyler Crocker, who represents the Lindsay-Strathmore area, is up against Larry Micari, who received the most votes in the March primary election.
There are also 12 propositions on the ballot. The most prominent one is Proposition 15 which partially repeals Proposition 13, the measure passed by the state’s voters in 1978 to reduce property taxes. Proposition 15 would eliminate the cap on tax increases on commercial and business properties and base them on market value.