Those with even addresses who are used to watering their lawns every Wednesday need to be reminded they're not supposed to do that today.
The City of Porterville is switching from the summer Phase III water conservation restrictions to the winter Phase IV water restrictions, beginning today. The switch is made every December 1.
Between June 1 and December 1, watering is allowed twice a week as those with odd addresses are allowed to water on Tuesdays and Saturdays and those with even addresses are allowed to water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
But that's now scaled back, beginning today as watering will no longer be allowed on weekdays. Watering will now only be allowed once a week with those having odd addresses that end with a 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 allowed to water on Saturdays and those with even addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 allowed to water on Sundays.
Watering is also prohibited between the hours of 5 and 10 a.m. and 5 and 10 p.m. Watering of landscapes also isn't allowed within 48 hours of measurable rain.
Excessive water runoff is prohibited and the washing of sidewalks and driveways is also prohibited. Vehicles can be washed on designated watering days as long as a hose with a shut-off nozzle is used. Only waterfalls and fountains that use recycled water are allowed.
A first violation of the water restrictions results in a warning. A second violation leads to a $100 fine, a third violation leads to a $200 fine and a fourth violation leads to a $500 fine.