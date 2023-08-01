A standing room only crowd filled the Springville Veterans Memorial Building on Friday to express their frustration with a private company that simply isn't providing them with the most basic resource they need: water.
The residents expressed their frustration to representatives of Del Oro Water Company, a statewide company. The company is supposed to provide water for a district that includes residents who live below Springville, including Montgomery Ranch and River Island.
Del Oro residents were among several who were part of a panel who participated at the meeting. Residents at the meeting stated Del Oro has failed to provide the product — water — it's supposed to provide while they still have to pay for a service they don't receive.
The problems of a lack of water for Del Oro customers have been ongoing since the March flooding destroyed five of Del Oro's wells. For 10 days after the flooding Del Oro customers went without any water at all.
Customers have expressed a sentiment they should receive a refund for all the of the payments they have made whenever they haven't received water over the past several months. A suggestion was made at Friday's meeting Del Oro truck water in for those who aren't receiving adequate water services until they can fix the situation on a more permanent basis.
Rafaella Woods, a residents in the area and a real estate broker who organized Friday's meeting and served as the facilitator, asked Janice Hanna, Del Oro accounting director Janice Hanna, if she could commit at the meeting that Del Oro would commit to trucking water into areas that need it.
Hanna said she couldn't make that commit but would bring that request to her corporate office. Then Woods turned to those at the meeting and asked them to commit to “not pay a penny to Del Oro.
About the request to truck in water, Hanna said, “I don't know if that will work.” “I want to give you water,” Hanna also said. “We don't have water.”
Hanna also talked about the loss of five wells that has caused the current situation. “I do truly understand the frustration,” she said.
About the loss of the five wells, Hanna said, “If we had not lost those five wells you would not be here for a meeting. You would not be waking up with no water.”
Hanna talked about a $9 million treatment plant Del Oro is now building that will ensure Del Oro customers will have water in the fall. “You will have water in October,” she said.
Hanna also admitted the residents would be receiving water from the treatment plant before residents would receive water from the wells that were lost. But those at the meeting wanted to know as one resident put it, “what is Del Oro Water going to do right now?”
But while Hanna said Del Oro doesn't have the water to provide for customers, customers could have their own water if they conserved.
“How many people have been watering three days a week?” Hanna asked those at the meeting. But Hanna also went onto say, “I'm not blaming you. I'm just asking you to conserve.
“I'm asking for your help. I need your help. I truly do. You have water now. If you help ups with conserving you would have water now.”
Hanna said if those in the district would lower their water usage by 15 to 20 percent over the next few weeks that would go along way to solving the problem. “We need to conserve water for the next two months,” said Hanna about what she needed from the residents.
Woods also addressed the issue of watering, stating she didn't blame residents for watering, adding the lack of watering for lawns diminishes property values.
Del Oro representatives did say they expected to have two small wells at River Island repaired in the next weeks. But Del Oro assistant superintendent Nathan Proctor said about the two wells, “they're not going to help much, but they will help some.”
As far as expressing their displeasure with paying for services they're not receiving, one resident stated her home was flooded and she received an $800 bill for Del Oro. Hanna told the resident to come see her after the meeting to address the matter. Woods said she received one bill that was $576.
Residents said they were paying $200 to $300 a month while not receiving any water. Woods noted the base fee of $150 a month Del Oro charges.
She asked all the others who were on the panel what base fee they paid a month. Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dennis Townsend, who represents the area in the fifth district, said he spent $50 a month with the Springville Public Utilities District.
When it comes to the impact of the situation Townsend said “I've taken maybe 100s of calls and texts” from residents in the area.
But Hanna noted the base fee Del Oro charges is $63 a month. She said residents also pay $78 a month for the development of the treatment plant.
She said that fee will be reduced from $78 to $44 a month in which residents will have to pay over the next 30 years. She added Del Oro has had to charge a surcharge of $10.54 a month.
But as a result of the PG and E settlement and pending California Public Utilities Commission approval, Del Oro will refund that $10.54 surcharge over the next 15 months.
Woods talked about what it's like to live without water, listing the normal tasks everyone does she cant' do because she doesn't have water.
“I pray no one in their sleep flushes the toilet in the middle of the night,” she said. “I can't flush my toilet.
“I can't shower or brush my teeth. Third world countries may live like this. But they sure don't pay a $150 base rate.”
Woods also expressed a public safety concern. “I'm just praying in the middle of the night there's no fire. We don't have the water to put it out.”
Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman, who was also part of the panel, said he believed his department could respond to a fire in the area. “We do have adequate resources as well as water resources to respond,” he said.
Because of the poor quality of the water, Woods also said she has had to replace her hot water heater. She added other residents have had to replace appliances such as their dishwasher or washing machine.
Resident Richard Eckhoff took Hanna and Proctor to task for not being prepared to deal with the residents' concerns. “You're poorly prepared,” he said. “You can't answer half the questions you've been asked.”
Springville Chamber of Commerce secretary Korey Wells summed it up when he said about the lack of water, “this is a human rights issue.”
He also said there are those in the area who have had animals that have died due to dehydration because of the lack of water.