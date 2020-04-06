A post has been placed on Facebook stating “City Council Commissioners” levied a temporary curfew prohibiting nonessential travel in Porterville at an emergency meeting. The City Council didn't have an emergency meeting and hasn't taken any action taken to impose a curfew. The City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting can be found on the City's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA.

Tags

Recommended for you