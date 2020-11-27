Even though the service won't be held, a Christmas tradition started by Myers Funeral Service will continue.
Myers Funeral Service has had to cancel its Memorial Tree Service this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service is normally held in early December. This year would have been the 26th annual service.
The service has always been a non-denominational memorial service in which the entire community was invited to attend.
But instead of a service in which the lighting of the trees is held, Myers will have the memorial trees lit up every night from now through Christmas. So the tradition of those being able to place ornaments on the trees to honor loved they have lost will continue.
And the tradition of beginning to allow people to pick up ornaments to place on the trees or to order personalized ornaments for loved ones on the Sunday after Thanksgiving will continue. That can be done from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
From then on ornaments can be picked up or new ornaments can be ordered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Myers, 248 N. E Street. Those who come to pick up an ornament to place on the trees or order ornaments need to wear a mask.
Myers has added to the number of trees this year in which ornaments can be placed. Those who ordered ornaments last year can also come to Myers to pick up those ornaments and place them on a tree.
Myers Christmas Memorial Tree program is a community-wide event and not limited to only families who have used Myers Funeral Service. The program is also offered free of charge to all.