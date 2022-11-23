The Porterville Recorder won't publish on Thursday, November 24, Thanksgiving. The Recorder will resume publication on Friday, November 25.
The Recorder also has an early deadline for its Friday edition as the production of the print edition of Friday's newspaper will be completed tonight. If any breaking news happens late tonight or on Thanksgiving it will be included in Saturday's edition of The Recorder.
An article on the Porterville College men's basketball game at Ventura, with tipoff being at 6 p.m. today, will be included in Saturday's edition of The Recorder.