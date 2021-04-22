Porterville residents looking forward to starting Independence Day with a loud bang will need to change their plans. The Porterville City Council at its meeting on Tuesday voted unanimously to ban the fireworks commonly marketed as Piccolo Pete and Whistling Phantom — both of which emit a loud, shrill noise and have the potential of being converted into an explosive device.
“Given that we received a number of comments from the community of how it affects our veterans and animals, and with the conflicting evidence of improvising them into an explosive device, it's best not to use them or sell them,” said Porterville City Manager John Lollis on Wednesday afternoon.
Education will be key, he said, and said the city has a robust campaign, through social media, newsprint and educational videos, in mind to let the public know Piston Petes and Whistling Phantoms aren't legal.
“Basically anything that goes up, and anything that bangs is not allowed,” Lollis said.
In the meantime, the products, and any fountains with loud, shrill whistles, are being voluntarily removed by the vendors, Lollis said, and those items won't be available for purchase in the City of Porterville.
“That's one of our biggest sales,” said Pastor David White of the Porterville Church of God. “They are cheap and there's a lot of childhood memories associated with them. It's about nostalgia. People will buy the big box then they get a box of Piccolo Pete. It's Americana.”
White said he believes people will still buy them elsewhere and still bring them in.
“People are going to get what they want,” White said. “It's the greatest show on earth.”
White also said he stands behind the ban.
“I'm much happier. It's a small sacrifice,” White said. “Ultimately the people of Porterville want to celebrate. I think it's a reasonable request.”
Anyone caught within the City of Porterville in the illegal use of legal fireworks will face stricter fines this year: $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second offense within 3 years of the first violation, and $5,000 for every subsequent offense that occurs within 3 years of the previous violation.
Also approved are the proposed increases in fines for those caught with illegal fireworks: $2,500 for the first offense, $5,000 for the second offense within 3 years of the first, and $10,000 for every subsequent offense that occurred within 3 years of the previous violation.
The ordinance also includes a “Host” component. If it's difficult to determine who actually ignited an illegal firework within a given party, the property owner could be held liable regardless of who ignited the illegal firework.
The rewards program would further enhance staff's ability to locate and cite individuals who choose not to comply with the City's fireworks regulations. The rewards of $50 per complaint can be awarded if the tip results in a citation.