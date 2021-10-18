Light rain that fell in the area of the Windy Fire early Monday morning didn't cause any major changes as far as the fire's condition was concerned.
As of Monday morning the fire was still at 97,554 acres and 88 percent contained. A cold front moved through the area early Monday morning, bringing cold temperatures and light to moderate precipitation.
The Remote Automatic Weather Systems near the Windy Fire recorded up to 0.26 inch of rain on the west side of the fire, but only 0.01 inch on the east side. Low clouds were expected to linger over the west side of the fire until early Monday afternoon, which would limit helicopter operations.
Gusty winds were possible in some areas Monday, but higher humidity should have made grasses and brush less likely to burn, officials stated.
“This reduces the likelihood of the fire becoming more active,” officials stated. A drying and warming trend was expected to begin today with variable winds through midweek.
Firefighters continue mopping up hot spots near the fire perimeter. There may be occasional smoke as interior pockets of fuel burn out.
Also, fire suppression repair work is ongoing on both indirect dozer lines and any lines inside the fire perimeter. The construction of water bars will help with proper drainage and reduce potential for damage to water quality downslope, officials stated.
Dozer line rehabilitation and chipping activities continue. Crews were also working at moving soil back over bulldozer fuelbreaks and other fireline repairs.
Firefighters were continuing to patrol and mop up within the fire’s interior. They're removing surplus equipment from the fire area. Expect to encounter fire engines, water trucks, and utility vehicles on the roads and residents are advised to be cautious.
The Windy Fire Area, Trails, and Roads Closure established by the Sequoia National Forest, Giant Sequoia National Monument, and Western Divide Ranger District remains in effect. Only authorized personnel are allowed inside the closed areas. Roadblocks remain at Western Divide Highway (M107) near Ponderosa, M99 at Lloyd Meadow Road, and Parker Pass (M50) at Parker Meadow above California Hot Springs. Details are available online at the following sites:
Windy Fire Forest Order: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7841/67270/; and the Windy Fire Area, Trails, and Roads Closure map: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.../pict20210909-165257-0.jpeg
Fire updates and Forest Orders are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia.