No, it's not going to snow in Porterville.
The National Weather Service was briefly forecasting on Saturday morning a slight chance of snow in Porterville today. The forecast called for a 20 percent chance of rain and snow today.
Even with that slight chance any snow that would have fallen in Porterville would have been in combination with rain and wouldn't have stuck to the ground. And in the end the National Forecast quickly changed it forecast, so Porterville won't be seeing any snow for the first time since the winter of 1998-1999.
It's possible a few snowflakes could be seen in Porterville, but that's it. There will be at least one more major storm from this latest series of storms coming to Porterville.
Today's forecast calls for a chilly, cloudy day with a high of 43. The overnight low tonight will also be close to a freezing level with a low of 33 predicted.
The storm is expected to come after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning with a 60 percent chance of rain. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.
Later Wednesday more rain is expected with an 80 percent chance and between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain possible. The storm is expected to continue Wednesday night with an 80 percent chance of rain and another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible.
As of Monday afternoon there was a 30 percent chance of rain on Thursday and a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday night after 10 p.m. There's a 30 percent chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and a 20 percent chance of rain before 10 p.m. Friday.
But Saturday, New Year's Day, it's expected to be sunny. Temperatures are expected to warm up a little bit during the rest of the week by conditions are expected to continue to be chilly.
Wednesday's high is forecast to be 47 with a low of 39. Thursday's high is expected to be 48 with a low of 39 and Friday's high is expected to be 46 with a low of 36.
Freezing temperatures are expected to return Saturday with a high of 46 and a low of 33. Sunday's high is expected to be 50.