Porterville Police investigation into law officer-related shootings in the Delano area, including a fatal shooting involving one of the officers, has led to no indictments against the officers.
The Tulare County Grand Jury decided on Wednesday there would be no indictments against either of the officers after hearing the evidence in the case.
On June 14, 2019, Delano police officer Michael Strand fatally shot Arturo Ramirez, who was a suspect in a shooting and assault that happened on June 13 in Richgrove. Moments after Strand fired his weapon, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy Rommel Verenzuela shot another suspect, Alexis Resendez in a non-fatal shooting.
Both shootings occurred at the Best Western Hotel at Highway 99 and County Line Road in Delano. The grand jury decided there would be no indictments against Strand and Verenzuela after the Porterville Police Department conducted an investigation into the shootings and submitted the investigation to the Tulare County District Attorney's office for review.
The district attorney's office also stated in effect as far as it was concerned the matter was closed at this time.
In its letter concerning the fatal shooting to the Porterville Police Department, the district attorney's office stated as far as the the grand jury's decision: “This decision finalizes our review of the this case.”
The letter also states its review only looked at if criminal charges were warranted. Questions concerning proper police procedure, discipline or civil liability were beyond the scope of prosecutorial review, the letter stated. “No further action is contemplated by the District Attorney's Office at this time,” the letter stated.
A District Attorney's office letter to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office also stated concerning the shooting involving Verenzuela: “the Office of the District Attorney has determined that no criminal charges are appropriate against the deputy.”
The letter also stated: “Our review of the investigation has been completed. No further action is contemplated by the District Attorney's Office at this time.”
The letter also stated the review of the deputy involved shooting also only covered if criminal charges would be appropriate and didn't cover police procedure, discipline or civil liability.